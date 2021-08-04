iFearLESS app provides access to safety by just shaking or dropping your phone

A security guard company has created an app designed for South Africans, especially women, which will allow them to get assistance when feeling threatened, by simply dropping or shaking their phone. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Brown of iFearless.
Struggling with difficult discussions with your loved ones? These can place a strain on your relationship. Andre Vlok, negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist talks you through broaching difficult topics with your loved ones and Clinical Psychologist, Dr Cathy Angus helps guide you on the negative effects of having heated debates with your loved ones and how to repair broken relationships that arise from this.
A blow for Belarus a key opponent of the government has been killed.
Neanderthal Art a new look at some 60 thousand year old cave paintings.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore, about their meeting with the Sea Point police for an update on a probe into the dealings of what they brand as a cabal promoting racism and and anti-poor agenda in the area.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kevin Allan MD of Municipal IQ, about what the challenges are facing these local structures meant to maintain service delivery, especially now that elections will most likely be postponed.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chiravadee Khunsub, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, about how they are keeping their doors open for tourists with what they're calling the Phuket Sandbox Plan.
Councillor Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel
Refilwe speaks to Dr Jody Boffa Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Acting Terminal Manager in the port of Cape Town, Nqobile Ndlovu, about how they are catching up following an IT breech and Transnet declaring force majeure at its operations.