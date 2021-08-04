Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:19
#Where were you when The Oceanos Sank?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Emlyn Brown - Lead Explorer at South Africa National Underwater & Marine Agency (NUMA)
Moss Hills
Andrew Pike
Nicholas Sloane
Today at 14:15
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Cyril Ramaphosa's indecisiveness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 16:05
Constitutional issues around postponing local government elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 16:20
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Sisonke Trial breakthrough infections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.
Latest Local
Media to blame for fuelling racism claims in Phoenix says resident's forum Lester Kiewit speaks to Quinton Kippen of the Concerned Residents Forum in Phoenix where 36 people were killed last month. 4 August 2021 10:59 AM
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations. 4 August 2021 9:55 AM
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver… Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ. 4 August 2021 8:56 AM
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
Nearly 90% of businesses destroyed in looting were SMMEs and 7% will not reopen Africa Melane talks to Lings Naidoo of Redflank about the research results. 4 August 2021 8:06 AM
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke. 4 August 2021 7:35 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver… Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ. 4 August 2021 8:56 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
IFQSAT

IFQSAT

4 August 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Having difficult conversations with loved ones

4 August 2021 8:49 AM

Struggling with difficult discussions with your loved ones? These can place a strain on your relationship. Andre Vlok, negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist talks you through broaching difficult topics with your loved ones and Clinical Psychologist, Dr Cathy Angus helps guide you on the negative effects of having heated debates with your loved ones and how to repair broken relationships that arise from this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Bodies on Afghan streets the city in the grip of a Taliban offensive

4 August 2021 8:02 AM

A blow for Belarus a key opponent of the government has been killed.
 
Neanderthal Art a new look at some 60 thousand year old cave paintings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC approach SAPS about Sea Point anti-poor "cabal"

4 August 2021 7:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore, about their meeting with the Sea Point police for an update on a probe into the dealings of what they brand as a cabal promoting racism and and anti-poor agenda in the area.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where our municipalities are falling short

4 August 2021 7:23 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kevin Allan MD of Municipal IQ, about what the challenges are facing these local structures meant to maintain service delivery, especially now that elections will most likely be postponed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: Thailand's Phuket Sandbox plan

4 August 2021 6:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chiravadee Khunsub, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, about how they are keeping their doors open for tourists with what they're calling the Phuket Sandbox Plan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

iFearLESS app provides access to safety by just shaking or dropping your phone

4 August 2021 6:41 AM

A security guard company has created an app designed for South Africans, especially women, which will allow them to get assistance when feeling threatened, by simply dropping or shaking their phone. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Brown of iFearless.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How tip-off line has led to drop in gang activity in Bonteheuwel

3 August 2021 10:40 AM

Councillor Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccinations, mutations and herd immunity - How does it work?

3 August 2021 8:42 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Jody  Boffa Research Fellow  at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Port update following declaration of force majeure

3 August 2021 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Acting Terminal Manager in the port of Cape Town, Nqobile Ndlovu, about how they are catching up following an IT breech and Transnet declaring force majeure at its operations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

There's no money to repair schools damaged in KZN riots, looting - Mshengu

4 August 2021 10:52 AM

Schoenmaker happy to have put a smile on SA after winning Olympic gold

4 August 2021 10:33 AM

Digital Vibes: R1m used for hair salon, nail bar for Mkhize family - report

4 August 2021 8:51 AM

