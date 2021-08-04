The World View - Bodies on Afghan streets the city in the grip of a Taliban

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine. 6 August 2021 4:34 PM
'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 6 August 2021 3:10 PM
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. 6 August 2021 10:07 AM
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News. 6 August 2021 9:28 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas). 6 August 2021 8:18 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics. 6 August 2021 3:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape Pippa Hudson speaks to actress Denise Newman, star of the one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”. 6 August 2021 3:04 PM
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
The World View - Bodies on Afghan streets the city in the grip of a Taliban

The World View - Bodies on Afghan streets the city in the grip of a Taliban

4 August 2021 8:02 AM

A blow for Belarus a key opponent of the government has been killed.
 
Neanderthal Art a new look at some 60 thousand year old cave paintings. 


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Trail Blazer: Ann Lamont, new leader of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

6 August 2021 8:39 AM

Ann Lamont is the founding Partner at diiVe and Executive Director of diiVe Collective and, as of April this year, the new Executive Chairperson of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation. She is also the Breakfasts Show's trail blazer for this week. 

The Binge Club

6 August 2021 8:38 AM

Refilwe and Annzra Denita review three shows to binge watch. They are Devilsdorp on Showmax, Normal People on Showmax and Queen of the South on Netflix.

The World View - A wedding in Bangladesh many dead after a lightning strike

6 August 2021 7:54 AM

Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.

The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games. 

 

 

The Africa Report - Sudan prepares to join the ICC

6 August 2021 7:50 AM

Hakainde Hichelema closes in on incumbent Edgar Lungu with Zambia’s Presidential election in its final week.

WHO calls for a moratorium on COVID vaccine boosters until the medicine as been disseminated to poor countries.

IFQSAT

6 August 2021 7:35 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

This is how the cabinet has changed

6 August 2021 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mahlatse Mahlase, the EWN group editor in chief, about the cabinet reshuffle as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Schools feeling pinch as many parents cannot pay fees

6 August 2021 6:57 AM

Many schools rely on fees being paid in order to keep things running. But during the pandemic, many parents have been unable to meet their fee obligations, and this is leaving schools with less money to work with. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jaco Deacon, acting-CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools.

The younger generation ripe for strategic thinking

6 August 2021 6:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chantell Ilbury, Head of Strategy at Growing Foxes, about the concepts of strategic thinking and scenario planning and how they will be taught to the younger generation.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

5 August 2021 8:44 AM

Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

Do municipalities sneakily make profits via electricity tariff hikes?

5 August 2021 8:36 AM

Are municipalities unfairly profiteering when on-selling the electricity they purchase from Eskom? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQBusiness.

'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'

'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA'

Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape

Sassa: About 2,000 people applied for R350 grant per minute on first day

6 August 2021 7:02 PM

Judgment reserved in bid to put Mango on business rescue

6 August 2021 6:51 PM

Govt might include AstraZeneca jab as it shows efficacy against Delta variant

6 August 2021 6:28 PM

