The World View - Covid vaccine boosters the W.H.O. calls for a vax rethink

A very American pardon for a couple who threatened BLM protestors.
Brainbox barbies plastic doll tributes to top female scientists.
Ann Lamont is the founding Partner at diiVe and Executive Director of diiVe Collective and, as of April this year, the new Executive Chairperson of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation. She is also the Breakfasts Show's trail blazer for this week.
Refilwe and Annzra Denita review three shows to binge watch. They are Devilsdorp on Showmax, Normal People on Showmax and Queen of the South on Netflix.
Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.
The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games.
Hakainde Hichelema closes in on incumbent Edgar Lungu with Zambia’s Presidential election in its final week.
WHO calls for a moratorium on COVID vaccine boosters until the medicine as been disseminated to poor countries.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mahlatse Mahlase, the EWN group editor in chief, about the cabinet reshuffle as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Many schools rely on fees being paid in order to keep things running. But during the pandemic, many parents have been unable to meet their fee obligations, and this is leaving schools with less money to work with. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jaco Deacon, acting-CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chantell Ilbury, Head of Strategy at Growing Foxes, about the concepts of strategic thinking and scenario planning and how they will be taught to the younger generation.
Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
Are municipalities unfairly profiteering when on-selling the electricity they purchase from Eskom? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist at IQBusiness.