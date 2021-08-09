The Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.
With John Goliath Sport editor at IOL.
Caro Smit of South Africans Against Drunk Driving explains to Lester Kiewit why they are opposed to certain petrol stations and forecourt shops being allowed to sell wine.
The Olympic aftermath the flame transfers from Tokyo to Paris.
A lawsuit for temptation a Russian woman is suing McDonalds.
Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness News Africa corresponded.
Rwanda tropps help Mozambique forces retake key port in Cabo Delgado from rebels.
Tigray rebels occupy UNESCO heritage site in Ethiopia.
Daily Maverick writer Marianne Merten speaks to Lester Kiewit about the latest cabinet reshuffle, and wether it is a step in the right direction, or as she put it, putting lipstick on a pig.
Founder of the Institute for Security Studies, Jakkie Cilliers speaks to Lester Kiewit about how the country's intelligence capabilities will function now that the president has drawn the state security function into his office under the leadership of newly appointed Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kobus Liebenberg, senior actuary at Metropolitan, about your responsibilities when it comes to making sure you can afford to pay for your child's education.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa about the appointment of Lindiwe Sisulu as Tourism Minister. Some of her challenges in a covid-hit industry include how to deal with unfavourable travel advisories and red-list by critical source markets countries, transport permits, adoption of vaccine passports, and negative brand image due to unrest.
Ann Lamont is the founding Partner at diiVe and Executive Director of diiVe Collective and, as of April this year, the new Executive Chairperson of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation. She is also the Breakfasts Show's trail blazer for this week.