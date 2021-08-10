Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch with the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zelda Hansen
Today at 13:35
TV Club - Penguin Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ally Christos
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Sale of alcohol at petrol garages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:50
Inaugural Stellenbosch Festival of Gardens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elmarie Rabe
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lira - Singer
Today at 17:45
Music: Locnville's new single
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Chaplin - Musician at ...
Brian Chaplin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Law catches up with maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist Lester Kiewit talks to Felicity Guest about the landmark judgment handed down in the Gauteng High Court this week. 13 August 2021 11:25 AM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died' Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message. 12 August 2021 4:31 PM
Does Constitution allow for election delay? 'We're in a Catch-22 situation' Rebecca Sibanda talks to Refilwe Moloto about the IEC impending ConCourt application and Casac and DA response. 12 August 2021 11:07 AM
Political analyst lists what Ramaphosa has done to clean up corruption Dr Oscar van Heerden tells Refilwe Moloto that there is a very clear track record where the President has begun to put his foot do... 12 August 2021 9:25 AM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Unions take Greyhound to court to prevent it from selling its buses Africa Melane interviews Nontembeko Luzipo, Spokesperson at the Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers' Union. 12 August 2021 10:25 AM
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
3 money mistakes to avoid for a comfortable retirement Pippa Hudson chats to Himal Parbhoo who is the CEO of Cash Investments at FNB about how to plan for retirement properly. 12 August 2021 3:23 PM
VACCINE WRAP | South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 12 August 2021 11:24 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer. 12 August 2021 10:57 AM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
IFQSAT

IFQSAT

10 August 2021 7:34 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.


Winning Springboks signs 'a plethora' of new sponsors

13 August 2021 11:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.

City Fave: Moses Coffee

13 August 2021 8:39 AM

Our City Fave is Moses Coffee, a local coffee company based in Harrington street and Maker's Landing. Refilwe chats to Moses Lebofa, founder of Moses Coffee about his passion for coffee, his business and opening a second location during the pandemic. 

GPs concerned over rise in infections among children and teens

13 August 2021 8:36 AM

Doctors in Cape Town are concerned about the rate of Covid-19 infections in children and teens, and also about the way guidelines are being misinterpreted. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Karen van Kets, one of the general practitioners who have expressed concern. 

The World View - Taliban advance violent turmoil’s enveloping Afghanistan

13 August 2021 8:02 AM

Germany’s bogus Covid-19 vaccines it appears a nurse was faking the jabs.
 
Colonialist Curry a call to stop the generic labeling of Indian food. 

The Africa Report - Voting peaceful in Zambian Presidential election?

13 August 2021 7:56 AM

Deadly hemorrhagic Marburg virus detected in Guinea.

IFQSAT

13 August 2021 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

WC Department of Human Settlements Better Living Challenge

13 August 2021 7:38 AM

Provincial Minister of Human Settlements – Tertius Simmers explains the department's Better Living Challenge and what the initiative hopes to achieve. 

ANC councillor Thando Pimpi speaks after gunmen attack his home

13 August 2021 7:24 AM

ANC Councillor Thando Pimpi speaks to Refilwe Moloto after gunmen opened fire on their home, in what he believes could be a politically motivated attack.

Everyday Xhosa [Vala]

13 August 2021 6:52 AM

Today’s isiXhosa word is Vala you spell it V-A-L-A, it means “close” (the opposite of open, which by the way is VULA)

World Lion Day

13 August 2021 6:37 AM

August 10 was World Lion Day, but the majestic big cat is, sadly, an endangered species in some parts of the world, and listed as vulnerable in far too many regions. Lion numbers have plummeted by about 40percent in the last twenty years and this is of particular concern to Rob Forbes.

Trending

Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

Sport Business

Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'

Local Lifestyle

Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Phaahla confirms passing of Soweto uprising activist Dan Montsitsi due to COVID

13 August 2021 10:51 AM

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

13 August 2021 10:33 AM

Eskom warns load reduction power cuts in WC likely to expand in province

13 August 2021 10:25 AM

