Salt River residents want to capture their vibrant history in unique book

info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Mythbusting another TikTok Trick - The Dehydration Check
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
125
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: What about a Marikana Massacre heritage site?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Unathi Sonwabile Henama - Lecturerat the Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
125
Today at 05:10
Herd immunity currently so far out of reach for SA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr. Melinda Suchard - Head Of Centre For Vaccines & Immunology at National Insitute For Communicable Diseases
125
Today at 05:46
Arguments opposing the postponement of local government elections
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mandla Mpempe - Executive Director at Centre for Good Governance and Social Justice
125
Today at 06:10
Efforts to get SA of UK's red travel list
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Monika Iuel - Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: Funding partners sought for next intake of coding students
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dylan Richts - Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: How do we get our vaccination rate to where it should be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings
125
Today at 07:20
Trade and Investment Promotion Partnership between US and W Cape reaches six month milestone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Will Stevens - Acting Consul General at the US Consulate in Cape Town
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Is the Western Cape government's Better Living Challenge sanctioned by national government?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Zoleka Sokopo - DDG Informal Settlements Upgrading and Emergency Housing
125
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:30
Why counselling is neccesary to deal with the mental stress of families and financial difficulties
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Eddie Wolff
125
Today at 11:05
IPCC Report: Implications for Africa and South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francois Engelbrecht, Professor of Climatology at the Global Change Institute,
125
