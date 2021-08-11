Salt River residents want to capture their vibrant history in unique book

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Mythbusting another TikTok Trick - The Dehydration Check
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: What about a Marikana Massacre heritage site?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Unathi Sonwabile Henama - Lecturerat the Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
Today at 05:10
Herd immunity currently so far out of reach for SA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr. Melinda Suchard - Head Of Centre For Vaccines & Immunology at National Insitute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 05:46
Arguments opposing the postponement of local government elections
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mandla Mpempe - Executive Director at Centre for Good Governance and Social Justice
Today at 06:10
Efforts to get SA of UK's red travel list
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Monika Iuel - Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: Funding partners sought for next intake of coding students
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dylan Richts - Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: How do we get our vaccination rate to where it should be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings
Today at 07:20
Trade and Investment Promotion Partnership between US and W Cape reaches six month milestone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Will Stevens - Acting Consul General at the US Consulate in Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Is the Western Cape government's Better Living Challenge sanctioned by national government?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Zoleka Sokopo - DDG Informal Settlements Upgrading and Emergency Housing
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:30
Why counselling is neccesary to deal with the mental stress of families and financial difficulties
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Eddie Wolff
Today at 11:05
IPCC Report: Implications for Africa and South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francois Engelbrecht, Professor of Climatology at the Global Change Institute,
Latest Local
'Vaccinate all age groups, and on weekends. Name and shame anti-vaxxers' Mike Wills interviews GroundUp Editor Nathan Geffen about winning the Nat Nakasa award and his views on the SA's vaccine rollout. 16 August 2021 4:01 PM
GrandWest Casino opens as Covid-19 vaccination site Mike Wills interviews Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager at GrandWest. 16 August 2021 3:43 PM
Nine years since Marikana tragedy and not a single arrest made Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN reporter Thando Kubheka nine years on from the Marikana massacre in which 44 people were killed. 16 August 2021 1:33 PM
View all Local
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel John Maytham hears from Capetonian Shaun and the health department's Dr Lesley Bamford explains the rules currently in place. 16 August 2021 11:01 AM
Got a SARS letter of demand? Respond ASAP or face having bank account debited John Maytham talks to Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager, Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa. 16 August 2021 8:15 AM
View all Politics
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
Absa releases stunning results - resumes dividends pay-outs The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Quinn, Absa Interim Group Chief Executive. 16 August 2021 7:16 PM
Sasol slashes its once-mountainous debt by R86.8 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol. 16 August 2021 7:05 PM
View all Business
One-third of Khayelitsha children sexually abused - local group helps them heal Sara-Jayne talks to Nozuko Conjwa a Social Worker Supervisor at Nonceba about the great work they do. 15 August 2021 9:21 AM
Busting myths about rope bondage and why it's not just about sex Sara-Jayne King talks to Astrid AKA Desire Lines founder of Embodiment CT who holds space for those wanting to explore the practic... 15 August 2021 8:40 AM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Sport
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend. 14 August 2021 7:25 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021 Listen to John's three book picks for the week. 13 August 2021 5:09 PM
View all Entertainment
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Chaos in Kabul as Taliban seize power in Afghanistan African Melane speaks to Middle East expert Ebrahim Deen about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. 16 August 2021 2:20 PM
Israel slams Poland over 'anti-Jewish' laws limiting property claims John Maytham speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 16 August 2021 10:32 AM
View all World
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
View all Africa
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
Should petrol stations be allowed to sell alcohol? Mandy Wiener interviews Maurice Smithers, Director at Saapa SA. 13 August 2021 2:16 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
11 August 2021 6:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Waseela Laattoe, a member of the executive of the Salt River Heritage Society, about their efforts to create a coffee book documenting the lives and times of generations who have called the area home.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Hands Up for Small Business

16 August 2021 8:55 AM

Guest: Matsi Modise | Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings

Nedbank, in collaboration with Primedia Broadcasting’s radio stations 702 and CapeTalk, has repositioned the highly successful Nedbank Business Ignite sponsorship to align with the current challenges SMEs are facing. The repositioned campaign is called #HandsUpForSmallBusiness, powered by Nedbank, and will benefit even more businesses to get through a very tough period. 
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

16 August 2021 8:40 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte


1. China cracks down on private education
China's education crackdown pushes costly tutors underground, East Asia News & Top Stories - The Straits Times
2. New Zealand tries to retain its zero COVID strategy
New Zealand plans gradual border reopening as skills shortage hits industry | Financial Times (ft.com)
3. More port and supply chain disruptions coming (out of China)
Shipping: China partially shuts down port after one Covid case (cnbc.com)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ex-Hong Kong broadcaster and correspondent leaves after 35 years

16 August 2021 8:22 AM

Guest: Steve Vines – Journalist and broadcaster

After 35 years in Hong Kong, journalist and broadcaster Steve Vines, whom you would often hear on CapeTalk, has called it quits and returned to the UK citing the security law crackdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist: The Fall Of Afghanistan (the Taliban appear to have taken total control)

16 August 2021 7:55 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Heartbreak In Haiti (terrible problems after a devastating earthquake)
Poland’s Anti Jewish Law (effectively compounding Nazi crimes)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Call for changes to sub laws to make game safer

16 August 2021 7:48 AM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

We've seen rule changes in football, brought on by a lack of game time due to Covid.
And now there is a call by a number of British and Irish Lions legends to World Rugby, to change substitution laws to prevent serious injury or even death.
The BBC is reporting that four-time Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan has signed an open letter asking that substitutions only be made for injuries, rather than tactically.
Willie John McBride, Sir Gareth Edwards, Barry John and John Taylor also signed saying the game "has become unnecessarily dangerous".
Dr Ross Tucker joins me this morning to discuss the merits of the argument

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and proof of vaccination

16 August 2021 7:33 AM

Guest: Dr Lesley Bamford | Department of Health

We spoke earlier to a listener whose wife and daughter were unable to fly due to insufficient proof of vaccination. We speak to Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director at the National Department of Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BIG INTERVIEW: Key witness in Zuma corruption trial dies

16 August 2021 7:19 AM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to John Maytham about the passing of Johan Van der Walt, a key witness in the upcoming corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Devastating effect of US policy on Afghanistan

16 August 2021 7:03 AM

Guest: John Matisson

John Maytham speaks to John Matisson about the US failure in Afghanistan, and what this says about their broader policy when it comes to a range of issue from climate change to infrastructure.




 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: What to do if you get a letter of demand from SARS

16 August 2021 6:50 AM

Guest: Jashwin  Baijoo | Legal Manager, Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa

What should you do when you get a letter of demand from SARS? Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager, Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa explains. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Proving vaccination status for international travel proved difficult for Cape Town family

16 August 2021 6:34 AM

Guest: Shaun (listener)

CapeTalk listener Shaun contacted us to tell us about the need to get proper proof of vaccination before travelling overseas - as his family had to find out the hard way last week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'

Business World Opinion

Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel

Lifestyle Politics

Sasol slashes its once-mountainous debt by R86.8 billion

Business

CT opens second mass vaccination site in Athlone

16 August 2021 8:32 PM

Transnet to issue request to look for private investors for its Durban port

16 August 2021 8:13 PM

NUM plans protest at Richard’s Bay Minerals next week Tuesday

16 August 2021 8:05 PM

