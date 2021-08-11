Wanderlust Wednesday: Family travel SA on converted double-decker bus

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:10
How do we tackle vaccine disinformation?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Vick - Chairperson - Covid Comms SA
125
Today at 06:25
Eastern Cape bus crash update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson.
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : Gamified adulting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Is Gauteng's child pregnancy rate a symptom of a bigger problem?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marumo Sekgobela - Health and Nutrition Manager for Save the Children SA
Today at 07:20
There's more to teen pregnancies than assumed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
EXPLAINER: The Taliban takeover and Afghanistan's history
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:20
Nicro & looters
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Betzi Pierce
Today at 09:40
What do we really know about the Impact of the Covid-19 Lockdown on Domestic Violence in South Africa?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 10:15
Rethinking Justice: Why the law means different things to different people.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jameelah Omar - Lecturer in Criminal Justice, Dept of Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 10:41
South Africa's basic income vs jobs debate
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ruth castel-branco
Today at 11:05
Profile: SAPS' top cops
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lieutenant Colonel Lindiwe Khuzwayo - Crime scene examiner at SAPS
Lieutenant Colonel Meliza Pretorius - Facial Identification Analyst at SAPS
