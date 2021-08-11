Wanderlust Wednesday: Family travel SA on converted double-decker bus

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
How do we tackle vaccine disinformation?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Vick - Chairperson - Covid Comms SA
Today at 06:25
Eastern Cape bus crash update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson.
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : Gamified adulting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Is Gauteng's child pregnancy rate a symptom of a bigger problem?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marumo Sekgobela - Health and Nutrition Manager for Save the Children SA
Today at 07:20
There's more to teen pregnancies than assumed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
EXPLAINER: The Taliban takeover and Afghanistan's history
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:20
Nicro & looters
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Betzi Pierce
Today at 09:40
What do we really know about the Impact of the Covid-19 Lockdown on Domestic Violence in South Africa?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 10:15
Rethinking Justice: Why the law means different things to different people.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jameelah Omar - Lecturer in Criminal Justice, Dept of Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 10:41
South Africa's basic income vs jobs debate
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ruth castel-branco
Today at 11:05
Profile: SAPS' top cops
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lieutenant Colonel Lindiwe Khuzwayo - Crime scene examiner at SAPS
Lieutenant Colonel Meliza Pretorius - Facial Identification Analyst at SAPS
Latest Local
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government. 18 August 2021 8:56 PM
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan. 18 August 2021 7:12 PM
Anti-vaxxers shouldn't be given media platform - News24 ombud George Claassen Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 public editor Prof George Claassen about anti-vaxxers and Covid-19 misinformatio... 18 August 2021 5:14 PM
View all Local
Pop-up mobile vaccination sites at Gauteng taxi ranks 'met with great response' Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo about this nimble initiative and finds out how it's working. 18 August 2021 1:34 PM
[POLITICAL ANALYSIS] Understanding current political power plays within ANC Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka. 18 August 2021 9:57 AM
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership. 17 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Politics
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage. 18 August 2021 8:19 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justified 18 August 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: 'A lovely quiet driving experience' Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist Ciro de Siena 18 August 2021 5:59 PM
Why Biodegradable plastic is not the solution to our plastic waste problem Pippa Hudson speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Chandru Wadhwani, the joint Managing Director at Extrupet 18 August 2021 5:09 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing. 18 August 2021 3:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
Medical doctor breaks down risk of Covid deaths vs adverse vaccination effects 30k people out of 1 million people with Covid would die compared to 8 or 9 people out of 1 million getting J&J jab, says doctor. 18 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 August 2021 10:09 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Wanderlust Wednesday: Family travel SA on converted double-decker bus

Wanderlust Wednesday: Family travel SA on converted double-decker bus

11 August 2021 6:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Sonja van Niekerk, who along with her husband Rheinholdt and their four young children, have been travelling the length and breadth of South Africa in a converted double-decker bus. 


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Sabiha with breakdown of risk of death from Covid vs vaccination side-effects

18 August 2021 9:40 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Sabiha.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Wednesday Panel: Vaccinations can bring back normalcy

18 August 2021 8:32 AM

Could we see big events making a comeback once enough people get vaccinated for Covid-19? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Alison Arwady, the Commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health,  who went incognito to the recent Lollapalooza music festival in order to see how organisers and attendants were adhering to safety guidelines, including the vetting of vaccination records. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The World View - New hotbed for terrorism a red alert over Afghanistan’s future

18 August 2021 7:55 AM

New Zealand’s lockdown but have they seriously over reacted.
 
The cushiest headteacher job on a remote Scottish Island.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

IFQSAT

18 August 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Afghani resident gives us an update from Kabul, Afghanistan

18 August 2021 7:38 AM

Afghanistan is again under the control of the Taliban, a fundamentalist group that ruled the nation for five years before U.S.-led forces ousted them in 2001. Rahimi Mashwani is an engineering lecturer and a resident of Kabul, Afghanistan. He joins Refilwe on the show to give an update as to what is happening on the ground in Kabul. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

How is the ruling party dealing with an ill former head of state?

18 August 2021 7:21 AM

Hospitalised Jacob Zuma seems to have his back against the wall, with a corruption trial looming and a prison cell, still with his name on it. So how do those in the ruling party and government deal with a sick ex-president who is both at the centre of the party's deep divisions; and the epicentre of the state capture storm?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Wanderlust Wednesdays: Reopening the skies to international travel requires action from governments

18 August 2021 6:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alex Stancu, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) head for Southern and Eastern Africa, about the need to ramp up testing and vaccinations to allow the re-opening of international air travel. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Union unhappiness at Education Dept. canceling October holidays

18 August 2021 6:44 AM

Sadtu's national media officer, Nomusa Cembi, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why they are opposed to the Department of Basic Education's proposal to cancel October holidays to make up for lost learning time due to Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Game stores thanks Covid-19 vaccination recipients by offering Wednesday discounts

18 August 2021 6:37 AM

Game retailers will be allowing shoppers to claim a 10% discount each Wednesday from 18 August to 15 September, on presentation of proof that they have been partially or fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Katherine Madley, President of Marketing at Game.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The Africa Report

17 August 2021 8:33 AM

Guest: Leanne de Bassompierre
Ivory Coast starts Ebola vaccinations after case reported
Zambian opposition leader wins presidential election

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Trending

Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund

Business Local Politics

Medical doctor breaks down risk of Covid deaths vs adverse vaccination effects

Local World

Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA's Mirè Reinstorf sets African record, wins gold at World Athletics U20

18 August 2021 7:38 PM

WHO slams wealthy nations' rush towards COVID vaccine boosters

18 August 2021 7:15 PM

Embattled ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza offers to step aside

18 August 2021 6:57 PM

