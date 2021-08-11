Sascoc still busy working on bonuses for Olympic medallists - latest

Guest: Will Stevens | Acting Consul General at the US Consulate in Cape Town



Refilwe Moloto speaks to acting US Consul General Will Stevens, who is based at the US Consulate in Cape Town, about the current situation in Afghanistan, where scenes of chaos have been dominating news feeds. The other topic of discussion is the recently-marked six month milestone being reached since the launching of the Trade and Investment Promotion Partnership in February this year between the US and Western Cape. The two-way annual trade between the USA and Western Cape is valued at approximately R16 billion,

