Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
Ashton Bridge: A South African Feat of Engineering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Bhekisipho Twala
Today at 16:20
TADA Theatres: Request for a new government lockdown strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cornelia Faasen - Director at NGO Tada Theatre and Dance Alliance
Today at 16:55
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The implications of Viewfinder access to police disciplinary hearing tapes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 17:20
The Zambia Elections: Hakainde Hichilema wins by a landslide
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 17:45
Taliban's new regime in Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Beaver
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Visit your doctor for early detection of illnesses, even during Covid pandemic Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Disability Claims Manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa about critical illness and disability benefits. 17 August 2021 2:49 PM
Bus travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha overturns, killing 30 people Mandy Wiener interviews Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson. 17 August 2021 1:14 PM
View all Local
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel John Maytham hears from Capetonian Shaun and the health department's Dr Lesley Bamford explains the rules currently in place. 16 August 2021 11:01 AM
Got a SARS letter of demand? Respond ASAP or face having bank account debited John Maytham talks to Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager, Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa. 16 August 2021 8:15 AM
View all Politics
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
View all Business
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
[WATCH] Ashton Arch Bridge: How to slide an 8000-ton bridge 23-metres into place Lester Kiewit interviews Leiton Chan, Construction Manager at Haw & Inglis, the team behind the new Ashton Arch Bridge. 17 August 2021 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Sport
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend. 14 August 2021 7:25 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021 Listen to John's three book picks for the week. 13 August 2021 5:09 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 17 August 2021 1:08 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
View all World
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
View all Africa
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
IFQSAT

IFQSAT

11 August 2021 7:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Africa Report

17 August 2021 8:33 AM

Guest: Leanne de Bassompierre
Ivory Coast starts Ebola vaccinations after case reported
Zambian opposition leader wins presidential election

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the Western Cape government's Better Living Challenge sanctioned by national government?

17 August 2021 8:26 AM

Guest: Dr Zoleka Sokopo | DDG Informal Settlements Upgrading and Emergency Housing

Dr Zoleka Sokopo is the national Department of Human Settlement's DDG for  Informal Settlements Upgrading and Emergency Housing and joins Refilwe Moloto to address concerns about the Western Cape's Better Living Challenge.
Some feel it's the wrong approach and will prolong the problem of inadequate housing, while others say it will make living conditions more bearable in informal settlements.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist: Chaos In Kabul (more US & U.K. troops go in to get more people out).

17 August 2021 8:00 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Driverless Car Crashes (an American safety investigation is underway).
 Green But Stupid (the stat that reveals a lack of eco understanding). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

17 August 2021 7:50 AM

#IFQSAT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acting US Consul General to Cape Town on trade and investment promotion partnership, Afghanistan

17 August 2021 7:38 AM

Guest: Will Stevens | Acting Consul General at the US Consulate in Cape Town

Refilwe Moloto speaks to acting US Consul General Will Stevens, who is based at the US Consulate in Cape Town, about the current situation in Afghanistan, where scenes of chaos have been dominating news feeds. The other topic of discussion is the recently-marked six month milestone being reached since the launching of the Trade and Investment Promotion Partnership in February this year between the US and Western Cape. The two-way annual trade between the USA and Western Cape is valued at approximately R16 billion,  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesdays: Funding partners sought for next intake of coding students

17 August 2021 6:53 AM

Guest: Dylan Richts | Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode

Coding is a constantly sought-after skill in South Africa, and thanks to WeThinkCode and their generous sponsors, successful candidates between 17 to 35 can enrol in their free programming and coding course, then get a job placement upon completion. At the moment, their big focus is in getting sponsors on board.  Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Efforts to get SA of UK's red travel list

17 August 2021 6:20 AM

Guest: Monika Iuel | Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro

South Africa is among a number of countries on the UK’s “Red List”, deemed to be the highest COVID-19 risk presently and should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro, to find out what efforts are being pursued to have South Africa removed from the list

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hands Up for Small Business

16 August 2021 8:55 AM

Guest: Matsi Modise | Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings

Nedbank, in collaboration with Primedia Broadcasting’s radio stations 702 and CapeTalk, has repositioned the highly successful Nedbank Business Ignite sponsorship to align with the current challenges SMEs are facing. The repositioned campaign is called #HandsUpForSmallBusiness, powered by Nedbank, and will benefit even more businesses to get through a very tough period. 
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

16 August 2021 8:40 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte


1. China cracks down on private education
China's education crackdown pushes costly tutors underground, East Asia News & Top Stories - The Straits Times
2. New Zealand tries to retain its zero COVID strategy
New Zealand plans gradual border reopening as skills shortage hits industry | Financial Times (ft.com)
3. More port and supply chain disruptions coming (out of China)
Shipping: China partially shuts down port after one Covid case (cnbc.com)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ex-Hong Kong broadcaster and correspondent leaves after 35 years

16 August 2021 8:22 AM

Guest: Steve Vines – Journalist and broadcaster

After 35 years in Hong Kong, journalist and broadcaster Steve Vines, whom you would often hear on CapeTalk, has called it quits and returned to the UK citing the security law crackdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list

World Business

We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham

Opinion Lifestyle

'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment to 13 Sept with a R254m price tag

17 August 2021 3:49 PM

Russia hails 'positive signal' from Taliban

17 August 2021 2:50 PM

NW ANC IPC: We are concerned about poor service delivery in the province

17 August 2021 1:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA