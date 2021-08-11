Wednesday Panel: How are SAPS resources spread?

Joining us is Dr Guy Lamb, Co-director at The Institute of Safety Governance and Criminology UCT and Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch.
Guest: Leanne de Bassompierre
Ivory Coast starts Ebola vaccinations after case reported
Zambian opposition leader wins presidential election
Guest: Dr Zoleka Sokopo | DDG Informal Settlements Upgrading and Emergency Housing
Dr Zoleka Sokopo is the national Department of Human Settlement's DDG for Informal Settlements Upgrading and Emergency Housing and joins Refilwe Moloto to address concerns about the Western Cape's Better Living Challenge.
Some feel it's the wrong approach and will prolong the problem of inadequate housing, while others say it will make living conditions more bearable in informal settlements.
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Driverless Car Crashes (an American safety investigation is underway).
Green But Stupid (the stat that reveals a lack of eco understanding).
Guest: Will Stevens | Acting Consul General at the US Consulate in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto speaks to acting US Consul General Will Stevens, who is based at the US Consulate in Cape Town, about the current situation in Afghanistan, where scenes of chaos have been dominating news feeds. The other topic of discussion is the recently-marked six month milestone being reached since the launching of the Trade and Investment Promotion Partnership in February this year between the US and Western Cape. The two-way annual trade between the USA and Western Cape is valued at approximately R16 billion,
Guest: Dylan Richts | Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode
Coding is a constantly sought-after skill in South Africa, and thanks to WeThinkCode and their generous sponsors, successful candidates between 17 to 35 can enrol in their free programming and coding course, then get a job placement upon completion. At the moment, their big focus is in getting sponsors on board. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode
Guest: Monika Iuel | Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro
South Africa is among a number of countries on the UK’s “Red List”, deemed to be the highest COVID-19 risk presently and should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro, to find out what efforts are being pursued to have South Africa removed from the list
Guest: Matsi Modise | Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Nedbank, in collaboration with Primedia Broadcasting’s radio stations 702 and CapeTalk, has repositioned the highly successful Nedbank Business Ignite sponsorship to align with the current challenges SMEs are facing. The repositioned campaign is called #HandsUpForSmallBusiness, powered by Nedbank, and will benefit even more businesses to get through a very tough period.
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
1. China cracks down on private education
China's education crackdown pushes costly tutors underground, East Asia News & Top Stories - The Straits Times
2. New Zealand tries to retain its zero COVID strategy
New Zealand plans gradual border reopening as skills shortage hits industry | Financial Times (ft.com)
3. More port and supply chain disruptions coming (out of China)
Shipping: China partially shuts down port after one Covid case (cnbc.com)
Guest: Steve Vines – Journalist and broadcaster
After 35 years in Hong Kong, journalist and broadcaster Steve Vines, whom you would often hear on CapeTalk, has called it quits and returned to the UK citing the security law crackdown