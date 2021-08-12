Trendspotting Thursday: In Real Life Retail Revival

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
SADC Organ Troika says the region is safe following fight on terrorism in Mozambique
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 05:46
AMCU responds to government's update on Marikana reparations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 06:10
Game stores thanks Covid-19 vaccination recipients by offering Wednesday discounts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katherine Madley - Vice President of Marketing for Game stores
Today at 06:25
Union unhappiness at Education Dept. canceling October holidays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at Sadtu
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Reopening the skies to international travel requires action from governments
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alex Stancu - Regional head for Southern and Eastern Africa at IATA (International Air Transport Association)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: how is the ruling party dealing with an ill former head of state?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 07:20
Afghani resident gives us an update from Kabul, Afghanistan.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rahimi Mashwani - Kabul resident
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Chicago's top doctor on going undercover to Lollapalooza
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Alison Awardy - Commissioner at Chicago Department of Public Health
Today at 08:21
How do we get our vaccination rate to where it should be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings - Professor of Political Studies and Sociology at UCT
Today at 09:20
Cat Killer mystery update:
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allan Perrins
Riaan Swiegelaar
Today at 09:40
South Africa’s basic income versus jobs debate: a false dilemma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ruth castel-branco
Today at 10:05
The History of: Menstruation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pontsho Pilane
Karen Jeynes
Today at 10:30
E Grand Prix
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Escape from kwasizabantu: Erica Bornman Memoir
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
erica bornman
Today at 15:40
Questions about Covid with Dr Venter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 17:45
Book: The New Nomads: How the Migration Revolution is Making the World a Better Place - VIA ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felix Marquardt
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Trendspotting Thursday: In Real Life Retail Revival

Trendspotting Thursday: In Real Life Retail Revival

12 August 2021 6:53 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Africa Report

17 August 2021 8:33 AM

Guest: Leanne de Bassompierre
Ivory Coast starts Ebola vaccinations after case reported
Zambian opposition leader wins presidential election

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the Western Cape government's Better Living Challenge sanctioned by national government?

17 August 2021 8:26 AM

Guest: Dr Zoleka Sokopo | DDG Informal Settlements Upgrading and Emergency Housing

Dr Zoleka Sokopo is the national Department of Human Settlement's DDG for  Informal Settlements Upgrading and Emergency Housing and joins Refilwe Moloto to address concerns about the Western Cape's Better Living Challenge.
Some feel it's the wrong approach and will prolong the problem of inadequate housing, while others say it will make living conditions more bearable in informal settlements.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist: Chaos In Kabul (more US & U.K. troops go in to get more people out).

17 August 2021 8:00 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Driverless Car Crashes (an American safety investigation is underway).
 Green But Stupid (the stat that reveals a lack of eco understanding). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

17 August 2021 7:50 AM

#IFQSAT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acting US Consul General to Cape Town on trade and investment promotion partnership, Afghanistan

17 August 2021 7:38 AM

Guest: Will Stevens | Acting Consul General at the US Consulate in Cape Town

Refilwe Moloto speaks to acting US Consul General Will Stevens, who is based at the US Consulate in Cape Town, about the current situation in Afghanistan, where scenes of chaos have been dominating news feeds. The other topic of discussion is the recently-marked six month milestone being reached since the launching of the Trade and Investment Promotion Partnership in February this year between the US and Western Cape. The two-way annual trade between the USA and Western Cape is valued at approximately R16 billion,  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesdays: Funding partners sought for next intake of coding students

17 August 2021 6:53 AM

Guest: Dylan Richts | Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode

Coding is a constantly sought-after skill in South Africa, and thanks to WeThinkCode and their generous sponsors, successful candidates between 17 to 35 can enrol in their free programming and coding course, then get a job placement upon completion. At the moment, their big focus is in getting sponsors on board.  Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Efforts to get SA of UK's red travel list

17 August 2021 6:20 AM

Guest: Monika Iuel | Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro

South Africa is among a number of countries on the UK’s “Red List”, deemed to be the highest COVID-19 risk presently and should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro, to find out what efforts are being pursued to have South Africa removed from the list

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hands Up for Small Business

16 August 2021 8:55 AM

Guest: Matsi Modise | Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings

Nedbank, in collaboration with Primedia Broadcasting’s radio stations 702 and CapeTalk, has repositioned the highly successful Nedbank Business Ignite sponsorship to align with the current challenges SMEs are facing. The repositioned campaign is called #HandsUpForSmallBusiness, powered by Nedbank, and will benefit even more businesses to get through a very tough period. 
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

16 August 2021 8:40 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte


1. China cracks down on private education
China's education crackdown pushes costly tutors underground, East Asia News & Top Stories - The Straits Times
2. New Zealand tries to retain its zero COVID strategy
New Zealand plans gradual border reopening as skills shortage hits industry | Financial Times (ft.com)
3. More port and supply chain disruptions coming (out of China)
Shipping: China partially shuts down port after one Covid case (cnbc.com)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ex-Hong Kong broadcaster and correspondent leaves after 35 years

16 August 2021 8:22 AM

Guest: Steve Vines – Journalist and broadcaster

After 35 years in Hong Kong, journalist and broadcaster Steve Vines, whom you would often hear on CapeTalk, has called it quits and returned to the UK citing the security law crackdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Steve Hofmeyr tests positive for Covid after claiming ''there's a plot"

Local

Best places to see the gorgeous spectacle of Cape Spring flowers this year

ANC to announce Bushy Maape as North West Premier

Local Politics

3-year long trial of 7 Chinese nationals accused to human trafficking postponed

17 August 2021 8:10 PM

ANC’s Chauke: We must admit when we’ve made wrong deployments

17 August 2021 7:58 PM

AA reiterates call for govt to address issues at licence centres

17 August 2021 7:24 PM

