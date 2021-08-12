Today at 05:10 SADC Organ Troika says the region is safe following fight on terrorism in Mozambique Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...

125 125

Today at 05:46 AMCU responds to government's update on Marikana reparations Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)

125 125

Today at 06:10 Game stores thanks Covid-19 vaccination recipients by offering Wednesday discounts Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Katherine Madley - Vice President of Marketing for Game stores

125 125

Today at 06:25 Union unhappiness at Education Dept. canceling October holidays Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at Sadtu

125 125

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesdays: Reopening the skies to international travel requires action from governments Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Alex Stancu - Regional head for Southern and Eastern Africa at IATA (International Air Transport Association)

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: how is the ruling party dealing with an ill former head of state? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

125 125

Today at 07:20 Afghani resident gives us an update from Kabul, Afghanistan. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rahimi Mashwani - Kabul resident

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Chicago's top doctor on going undercover to Lollapalooza Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Alison Awardy - Commissioner at Chicago Department of Public Health

125 125

Today at 08:21 How do we get our vaccination rate to where it should be? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Jeremy Seekings - Professor of Political Studies and Sociology at UCT

125 125

Today at 09:20 Cat Killer mystery update: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Allan Perrins

Riaan Swiegelaar

125 125

Today at 09:40 South Africa’s basic income versus jobs debate: a false dilemma The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

ruth castel-branco

125 125

Today at 10:05 The History of: Menstruation The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Pontsho Pilane

Karen Jeynes

125 125

Today at 10:30 E Grand Prix The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 11:05 Escape from kwasizabantu: Erica Bornman Memoir The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

erica bornman

125 125

Today at 15:40 Questions about Covid with Dr Venter Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Francois Venter

125 125