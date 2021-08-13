The Africa Report - Voting peaceful in Zambian Presidential election?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LATEST CRIME STATS] 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 20 August 2021 1:55 PM
We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 August 2021 12:56 PM
Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule' Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser talks to Mandy Wiener about the annual iconic end of matric event. 20 August 2021 12:20 PM
View all Local
'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the former president's arms deal... 20 August 2021 2:52 PM
IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about th... 20 August 2021 1:42 PM
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy. 20 August 2021 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry n... 20 August 2021 7:48 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 20 August 2021 5:12 PM
Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow One in 12 men are colour blind says optometrist Sarah Hartley and Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams talks about glasses that help. 20 August 2021 4:07 PM
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for. 20 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada Pippa Hudson interviews Glasshouse Director Kelsey Egan. 20 August 2021 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 20 August 2021 10:06 AM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The Africa Report - Voting peaceful in Zambian Presidential election?

The Africa Report - Voting peaceful in Zambian Presidential election?

13 August 2021 7:56 AM

Deadly hemorrhagic Marburg virus detected in Guinea.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Sports Showdown

20 August 2021 9:26 AM

With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown.

The Africa Report - Uganda will take in Afghan refugees.

20 August 2021 8:33 AM

What are the lessons Mozambique must learn from Afghanistan.  After Vietnam, Cambodia, Syria and Mali.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visits Turkey.

DRC to make sign language official.

Binge Club - Celebrating women

20 August 2021 8:28 AM

In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for: Black Lady Sketch Show, Self-Made, and The Flight Attendant

The World View - Taliban’s ollaborator Manhunt adding to the chaos in Kabul

20 August 2021 8:01 AM

Soldier trauma a sudden increase in veterans’ helpline calls.
 
The Khmer rouge trial (ending cambodia’s 40-year fight for justice.
 
History without hype a decision not to Disneyfy Lindisfarne castle.

 

IFQSAT

20 August 2021 7:46 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Opposition anger at new Speaker Mapisa Nqakula

20 August 2021 7:40 AM

Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP, Siviwe Gwarube, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their concerns at the election of former Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula, to the position of Speaker of Parliament.

Vaccine hesitancy: A challenge for over 18s

20 August 2021 7:30 AM

Director of the Centre of Social Change at UJ, Professor Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy and why there is concern about the over-18 group, which is now allowed to get their covid jab.

Anti-vaccination protest planned to take place outside Groote Schuur Hospital

20 August 2021 7:19 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Marc Mendelson, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, about the planned protest set to take place outside the hospital by a group who are against the vaccine rollout. 

City Faves: Richard Bosman Quality Cured Meats

20 August 2021 6:54 AM

This week's City Fave is Richard Bosman Quality Cured Meats as Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Bosman about his charcuterie which is cured the traditional way and his courses on how to make them at home. 

Henry Cock is running 21.1km every day for 133 days straight to raise money for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group

20 August 2021 6:51 AM

Henry Cock is running 21.1km every day for 133 days straight! He is running all the way from the East Coast of Kozi Bay, South Africa to the West Coast of Vioolsdrift, Namibia. The goal is to raise over R4 million for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group. He spoke to Refilwe about this incredible feat. 

Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process

Local

Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA

Business

Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

MEC Schafer left distressed after minibus taxi accident involving pupils

20 August 2021 7:00 PM

Timeline: Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

20 August 2021 6:17 PM

ConCourt questions why IEC didn’t approach Parly to have Oct elections moved

20 August 2021 5:33 PM

