GPs concerned over rise in infections among children and teens

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:25
How do we convince youth to get vaccinated?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melusi Dhlamini - medical officer in obstetrics and gynaecology at Marie Stopes South Africa
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Today at 10:15
Nova Chocolate raising funds and awareness for fight against Malaria in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Heidi Kerwan - Financial director at NOVA choc-oh-late
Today at 10:30
E-commerce & Covid: How the SME sector has shifted
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karl Westvig
Today at 10:45
How much do professional rugby and football players actually earn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nqobile Ndlovu
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Tapi Tapi weird & wonderful ice cream
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tapiwa Guzha - Founder at Tapi Tapi
Today at 15:40
Book: A handbook on Legal Languages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Zakeera Docrat
Today at 15:50
Study: Impact of extreme heat on human health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Kristie Ebi
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With (PLAY HER CHOSEN SONG)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 17:45
Music: Mathew Mole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Latest Local
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
Load shedding possible 6-9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 August 2021 6:21 PM
View all Local
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Holomisa on Mapisa-Nqakula corruption claims: 'ANC rewards wrongdoing' CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about the corruption claims against new National Assembly Speaker No... 19 August 2021 7:48 PM
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections. 19 August 2021 6:00 PM
View all Politics
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry n... 20 August 2021 7:48 AM
Rand slumps to worst level since March The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank. 19 August 2021 7:20 PM
Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA alumnus Lunga Tukani about the USB 2021... 19 August 2021 1:18 PM
View all Business
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants. 19 August 2021 5:32 PM
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za. 19 August 2021 4:19 PM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing. 18 August 2021 3:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
GPs concerned over rise in infections among children and teens

GPs concerned over rise in infections among children and teens

13 August 2021 8:36 AM

Doctors in Cape Town are concerned about the rate of Covid-19 infections in children and teens, and also about the way guidelines are being misinterpreted. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Karen van Kets, one of the general practitioners who have expressed concern. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Africa Report

20 August 2021 8:33 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Binge Club - Celebrating women

20 August 2021 8:28 AM

In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for: Black Lady Sketch Show, Self-Made, and The Flight Attendant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Taliban’s ollaborator Manhunt adding to the chaos in Kabul

20 August 2021 8:01 AM

Soldier trauma a sudden increase in veterans’ helpline calls.
 
The Khmer rouge trial (ending cambodia’s 40-year fight for justice.
 
History without hype a decision not to Disneyfy Lindisfarne castle.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

20 August 2021 7:46 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opposition anger at new Speaker Mapisa Nqakula

20 August 2021 7:40 AM

Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP, Siviwe Gwarube, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their concerns at the election of former Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula, to the position of Speaker of Parliament.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccine hesitancy: A challenge for over 18s

20 August 2021 7:30 AM

Director of the Centre of Social Change at UJ, Professor Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy and why there is concern about the over-18 group, which is now allowed to get their covid jab.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anti-vaccination protest planned to take place outside Groote Schuur Hospital

20 August 2021 7:19 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Marc Mendelson, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, about the planned protest set to take place outside the hospital by a group who are against the vaccine rollout. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Faves: Richard Bosman Quality Cured Meats

20 August 2021 6:54 AM

This week's City Fave is Richard Bosman Quality Cured Meats as Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Bosman about his charcuterie which is cured the traditional way and his courses on how to make them at home. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Henry Cock is running 21.1km every day for 133 days straight to raise money for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group

20 August 2021 6:51 AM

Henry Cock is running 21.1km every day for 133 days straight! He is running all the way from the East Coast of Kozi Bay, South Africa to the West Coast of Vioolsdrift, Namibia. The goal is to raise over R4 million for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group. He spoke to Refilwe about this incredible feat. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motor dealerships not following Competition Commission guidelines

20 August 2021 6:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kate Elliot, the CEO of Right to Repair SA about their recent visit to eight motor dealerships to see if they had started implementing the Competition Commission's guidelines for the automotive industry, which came into effect from July 1st 2021. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA

Business

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly

Politics

Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18

Local

EWN Highlights

Rand struggling under pressure from COVID-19, US Fed stance on interest rates

20 August 2021 8:02 AM

Mamabolo: Gauteng govt making inroads against vaccine hesitancy amongst men

20 August 2021 7:57 AM

New Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula wants better collaboration between parties in Parly

20 August 2021 7:19 AM

