Travel and proof of vaccination

Guest: Dr Lesley Bamford | Department of Health
We spoke earlier to a listener whose wife and daughter were unable to fly due to insufficient proof of vaccination. We speak to Dr Lesley Bamford, Acting Chief Director at the National Department of Health.
With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What are the lessons Mozambique must learn from Afghanistan. After Vietnam, Cambodia, Syria and Mali.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visits Turkey.
DRC to make sign language official.
In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for: Black Lady Sketch Show, Self-Made, and The Flight AttendantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Soldier trauma a sudden increase in veterans’ helpline calls.
The Khmer rouge trial (ending cambodia’s 40-year fight for justice.
History without hype a decision not to Disneyfy Lindisfarne castle.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP, Siviwe Gwarube, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their concerns at the election of former Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula, to the position of Speaker of Parliament.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Director of the Centre of Social Change at UJ, Professor Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy and why there is concern about the over-18 group, which is now allowed to get their covid jab.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Marc Mendelson, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, about the planned protest set to take place outside the hospital by a group who are against the vaccine rollout.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week's City Fave is Richard Bosman Quality Cured Meats as Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Bosman about his charcuterie which is cured the traditional way and his courses on how to make them at home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Henry Cock is running 21.1km every day for 133 days straight! He is running all the way from the East Coast of Kozi Bay, South Africa to the West Coast of Vioolsdrift, Namibia. The goal is to raise over R4 million for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group. He spoke to Refilwe about this incredible feat.LISTEN TO PODCAST