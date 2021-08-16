Call for changes to sub laws to make game safer

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa



We've seen rule changes in football, brought on by a lack of game time due to Covid.

And now there is a call by a number of British and Irish Lions legends to World Rugby, to change substitution laws to prevent serious injury or even death.

The BBC is reporting that four-time Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan has signed an open letter asking that substitutions only be made for injuries, rather than tactically.

Willie John McBride, Sir Gareth Edwards, Barry John and John Taylor also signed saying the game "has become unnecessarily dangerous".

Dr Ross Tucker joins me this morning to discuss the merits of the argument