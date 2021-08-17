Tech Tuesdays: Funding partners sought for next intake of coding students

Guest: Dylan Richts | Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode



Coding is a constantly sought-after skill in South Africa, and thanks to WeThinkCode and their generous sponsors, successful candidates between 17 to 35 can enrol in their free programming and coding course, then get a job placement upon completion. At the moment, their big focus is in getting sponsors on board. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode