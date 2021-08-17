Is the Western Cape government's Better Living Challenge sanctioned by national government?

Guest: Dr Zoleka Sokopo | DDG Informal Settlements Upgrading and Emergency Housing



Dr Zoleka Sokopo is the national Department of Human Settlement's DDG for Informal Settlements Upgrading and Emergency Housing and joins Refilwe Moloto to address concerns about the Western Cape's Better Living Challenge.

Some feel it's the wrong approach and will prolong the problem of inadequate housing, while others say it will make living conditions more bearable in informal settlements.