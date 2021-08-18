How is the ruling party dealing with an ill former head of state?

Hospitalised Jacob Zuma seems to have his back against the wall, with a corruption trial looming and a prison cell, still with his name on it. So how do those in the ruling party and government deal with a sick ex-president who is both at the centre of the party's deep divisions; and the epicentre of the state capture storm?



Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka.