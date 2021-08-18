Wednesday Panel: Vaccinations can bring back normalcy

Could we see big events making a comeback once enough people get vaccinated for Covid-19? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Alison Arwady, the Commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health, who went incognito to the recent Lollapalooza music festival in order to see how organisers and attendants were adhering to safety guidelines, including the vetting of vaccination records.