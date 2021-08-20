Anti-vaccination protest planned to take place outside Groote Schuur Hospital

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Marc Mendelson, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, about the planned protest set to take place outside the hospital by a group who are against the vaccine rollout.
With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ethnic fighting spreads beyond Tigray in Ethiopia as more than 200 die in clashes between Oromia and Amhara.
Algeria severs diplomatic ties with neighbouring Morocco over “hostile actions” by the kingdom.
Tanzanian authorities probe Mozambique link in shootout at French embassy in Dar es Salaam that leaves five dead.
Our Trailblazer this week is the never-resting, forever-adapting chef behind the likes of The Potluck Club and The Test Kitchen in Woodstock, where he played mentor to many young chefs, he was formerly with La Colombe and helped them reached their highest ranking of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna - reaching #12 in 2010, the highest ranking achieved by any South African restaurant to this day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Japanese crime & punishment as a crime boss is sentenced to death.
Food contamination a strange & deliberate act in London.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Neil De Beer is a former ANC member and MK Operative who started his own political party, the United Independent Movement - but what are the issues that he will be highlighting in a bid to win your vote?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Landon Myer, Director of the University of Cape Town’s School of Public Health and Family Medicine speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why the third wave of infections in the Western Cape has been so devastating, the effect it is having, and what we might expect in coming weeks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks Parthy Chetty Executive Director at Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pamela Ramagaga, the GM for Insurance Risks at the South African Insurance Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why motorists with expired drivers’ licences should not panic if they miss the August 31 renewal deadline.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Robin Wainwright shares with Refilwe Moloto his story of being seriously afflicted with Covid-19, so that people can make a more-informed decision on whether it is worth the risk of not getting vaccinated.LISTEN TO PODCAST