Opposition anger at new Speaker Mapisa Nqakula

Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge (66 days) and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King. 28 August 2021 1:24 PM
Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted' Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more. 28 August 2021 11:32 AM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Opposition anger at new Speaker Mapisa Nqakula

Opposition anger at new Speaker Mapisa Nqakula

20 August 2021 7:40 AM

Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP, Siviwe Gwarube, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their concerns at the election of former Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula, to the position of Speaker of Parliament.


Sports Showdown

27 August 2021 10:29 AM

With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za

The Africa Report - Malaria cases could be reduced by 70%, finds a test in Mali and Burkina Faso

27 August 2021 8:39 AM

Ethnic fighting spreads beyond Tigray in Ethiopia as more than 200 die in clashes between Oromia and Amhara.

Algeria severs diplomatic ties with neighbouring  Morocco over “hostile actions” by the kingdom.

Tanzanian authorities probe Mozambique link in shootout at French embassy in Dar es Salaam that leaves five dead.

Trailblazer: Luke Dale-Roberts

27 August 2021 8:25 AM

Our Trailblazer this week is the never-resting, forever-adapting chef behind the likes of The Potluck Club and The Test Kitchen in Woodstock, where he played mentor to many young chefs, he was formerly with La Colombe and helped them reached their highest ranking of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna - reaching #12 in 2010, the highest ranking achieved by any South African restaurant to this day. 

The World View - Terrorist atrocities in Afghanistan bomb attacks at Kabul Airport

27 August 2021 8:02 AM

Japanese crime & punishment as a crime boss is sentenced to death.
 
Food contamination a strange & deliberate act in London. 

IFQSAT

27 August 2021 7:57 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

United Independent Movement's Neil De Beer

27 August 2021 7:40 AM

Neil De Beer is a former ANC member and MK Operative who started his own political party, the United Independent Movement - but what are the issues that he will be highlighting in a bid to win your vote? 

How the Covid third wave has battered the Western Cape

27 August 2021 7:25 AM

Prof Landon Myer, Director of the University of Cape Town’s School of Public Health and Family Medicine speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why the third wave of infections in the Western Cape has been so devastating, the effect it is having, and what we might expect in coming weeks.

Budding scientists show off their ideas at expo

27 August 2021 6:38 AM

Refilwe speaks Parthy Chetty Executive Director at Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.

How will expired licences impact insurance claims as deadline looms?

27 August 2021 6:29 AM

Pamela Ramagaga, the GM for Insurance Risks at the South African Insurance Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why motorists with expired drivers’ licences should not panic if they miss the August 31 renewal deadline.

Covid survivor shares experience to encourage vaccinations

26 August 2021 8:44 AM

Robin Wainwright shares with Refilwe Moloto his story of being seriously afflicted with Covid-19, so that people can make a more-informed decision on whether it is worth the risk of not getting vaccinated. 

3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula

Local

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

Local Lifestyle

More than 3 million people jabbed in Gauteng against COVID-19

28 August 2021 4:45 PM

No Ronaldo, no problem as Man City thrash sorry Arsenal

28 August 2021 4:44 PM

Team SA’s Weyers and Mahlangu score gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games

28 August 2021 3:09 PM

