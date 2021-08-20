The Africa Report - Uganda will take in Afghan refugees.

Our Trailblazer this week is the never-resting, forever-adapting chef behind the likes of The Potluck Club and The Test Kitchen in Woodstock, where he played mentor to many young chefs, he was formerly with La Colombe and helped them reached their highest ranking of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna - reaching #12 in 2010, the highest ranking achieved by any South African restaurant to this day.

