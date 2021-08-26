South Africa's unemployment situation worsens again

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his weekly letter to the nation yesterday, said the murder of whistle blower Babita Deokaran was "a stark reminder" of the high stakes involved in the bid to rid the country of corruption.



He described whistle-blowers as important guardians of our democracy and said there was extensive legislation to protect them. We ask Corruption Watch Executive Director, David Lewis, how effective these laws are in keeping whistle-blowers safe, and if they are enough to encourage people to speak out.

