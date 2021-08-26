Rebasing SA's GDP

Econometrix director and chief economist, Dr Azar Jammine speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the rebasing of the country's GDP by Stats SA.
Ethiopians count the cost of war and Covid-9.
Local ride-hailing services thriving in Senegal.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his weekly letter to the nation yesterday, said the murder of whistle blower Babita Deokaran was "a stark reminder" of the high stakes involved in the bid to rid the country of corruption.
He described whistle-blowers as important guardians of our democracy and said there was extensive legislation to protect them. We ask Corruption Watch Executive Director, David Lewis, how effective these laws are in keeping whistle-blowers safe, and if they are enough to encourage people to speak out.
20 year mission ends the US has finally pulled out of Afghanistan.
A Football hero returns Cristiano Ronaldo’s back at Manchester United.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christopher Claassen of the Spectrum National Party (SNP), who will be contesting to be Cape Town's mayor in the upcoming local government elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Wolfgang Preiser Stellenbosch University's head of medical virology, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the discovery of the C.1.2 variant of concern, and what it means for our fight against the Covid pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The global information and insights company TransUnion has been comparing global digital fraud attempts to transactions coming out of South Africa, and have found some interesting trends. Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Shaquile Southgate about Kaaps – the local “language” unique to the Cape – following the release of a trilingual language which features it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Section 27s communications manager Ntsiki Mpulo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the resumption of the hearings into the deaths of 140 mental health patients who were in the care of Life Esidimeni facilities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rashika Singh Honey Blossoms & Eco Solutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST