The World View - Terrorist atrocities in Afghanistan bomb attacks at Kabul Airport

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:35
Fitness with Liezel V: Test it out Thursday - CATERPY- Non-tying active laces
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Health: Black Africans genectically at risk for rheumatic heart disease
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mark Engel - Associate Professor within the Medicine Department at UCT at ...
Today at 05:10
Umlazi shootings total to 11 killings in a week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bongani Mthimkhulu - Chairperson at Umlazi CPF
Today at 06:10
ANC is a house on fire as elections loom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior research fellow and political analyst at Institute for Global Dialogue
Today at 06:25
Study: Light pollution linked to declining insect numbers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Mike Picker - Emeritus Prof of Biology at UCT and one of the authors of the definitive “Field Guide to Insects of South Africa” at University Of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Designing for Heat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SIU says Mkhize acted unlawfully
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 07:20
How can schools make up for lost time?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Miss South Africa's book about bullying hits the stores today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shudufhadzo Musida
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:10
Enough with the Electricity Increases already!
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francesca de Gasparis - Executive Director at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
Today at 09:45
Is ANC MP Havard a spy?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cai Nebe
Today at 10:30
CANNABIS MATER PLAN PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple
Tony Ehrenreich - Parliamentary Officer at COSATU
Gareth Prince
Today at 11:05
Send Off Funeral App
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zolani Matebese
Today at 17:45
Books: Paula Hawkins
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
'South Africans must demand safe rail transport' - Dr Oscar van Heerden John Maytham speak to Oscar van Heerden, a scholar of International Relations with a focus on International Political Economy. 1 September 2021 5:42 PM
View all Local
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore. 1 September 2021 1:29 PM
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
View all Politics
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August. 1 September 2021 7:47 PM
How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn Only to peak too soon 1 September 2021 7:15 PM
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
View all Business
Itching to travel? You can go to these countries if you're fully vaccinated Afternoon Driver presenter John Maytham speaks to Luke Daniel, journalist at Business insider. 1 September 2021 4:53 PM
Live shows with audience attendance return to the Baxter Theatre Pippa Hudson speaks to Mdu Kweyama, the artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival 1 September 2021 3:46 PM
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - Terrorist atrocities in Afghanistan bomb attacks at Kabul Airport

The World View - Terrorist atrocities in Afghanistan bomb attacks at Kabul Airport

27 August 2021 8:02 AM

Japanese crime & punishment as a crime boss is sentenced to death.
 
Food contamination a strange & deliberate act in London. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Narratives in politics

1 September 2021 8:44 AM

On today's Wednesday Panel, Refilwe Moloto looks at the topic of narratives in politics, and how politicians choose and control it. Our panellists are Stuart Jones, the director of The Centre for Analytics & Behavioural Change at UCT's Graduate School of Business (GSB), and communications, branding and reputation management expert Solly Moeng

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Brazilian bank robbery details emerge of a vicious & audacious crime

1 September 2021 7:55 AM

A Syrian oil slick a thick black cloud is emanating from a power plant.
 
Sounding sexy American research that links sexual attraction to diction.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

1 September 2021 7:51 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's annual results

1 September 2021 7:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom Group Chief Executive Andre De Ruyter following the release of the power utility's annual financial results. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: Can't travel to the UK? Neighbouring France is open to SA

1 September 2021 6:55 AM

There have been desperate efforts to get answers as to why we are still on the UK's red list for travel. Ironically South Africans can still travel to their neighbour, France.
To understand France's stance on travel and tourism, and also to find out what is required to get in and out of the country, Refilwe Moloto speaks to the French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heavy rains cause breach in decommissioned Witsand landfill

1 September 2021 6:49 AM

Heavy rain at the end of last week has caused a breach in a decommissioned landfill at Witsand resulting in large quantities of litter spilling onto the beach and out to sea.  The situation was first reported by Shark Spotters on Friday and more than 700 bags of waste were removed during clean-up operations over the weekend. We speak to WWF-SA’s behaviour change lead, Pavitray “Pavs” Pillay, who says the problem at Witsand is a perennial one.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal battle for rights of Green Point tented community

1 September 2021 6:45 AM

The rift in the Atlantic seaboard community over the treatment of the homeless and underprivileged in the area is once again in the spotlight. This time the focus is on a group of about 21 destitute people living in tents along the tennis courts in Green Point, opposite the police station. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jonty Cogger, an attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - More than 44,000 people declared missing across Africa

31 August 2021 8:44 AM

Ethiopians count the cost of war and Covid-9.

Local ride-hailing services thriving in Senegal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Laws protecting whistleblowers and how effective are they?

31 August 2021 8:30 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his weekly letter to the nation yesterday, said the murder of whistle blower Babita Deokaran was "a stark reminder" of the high stakes involved in the bid to rid the country of corruption.

He described whistle-blowers as important guardians of our democracy and said there was extensive legislation to protect them. We ask Corruption Watch Executive Director, David Lewis, how effective these laws are in keeping whistle-blowers safe, and if they are enough to encourage people to speak out.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - China’s gaming law limits on children’s online gaming hours

31 August 2021 7:55 AM

20 year mission ends the US has finally pulled out of Afghanistan. 
 
A Football hero returns Cristiano Ronaldo’s back at Manchester United.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

Business Politics Opinion

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

It's official: the Western Cape has exited its COVID-19 third wave peak

1 September 2021 8:02 PM

After seven straight days of no water, some Joburg residents march on Rand Water

1 September 2021 5:25 PM

Ex-Tshwane city staff demand answers from DA after 600 ‘unlawful dismissals’

1 September 2021 5:12 PM

