Young entrepreneur's leather bags taking off internationally

A couple of years back, Tlhalefang Moeletsi, a young economics PhD candidate was looking for a very particular kind of bag, and when he couldn’t find it, he had one custom made.



And that is how Mebala (which means colours in Setswana) was formed in 2019, making unique leather bags, some of which have a particularly African look and feel to them.

Since 2019, Tlhalefang, who is both founder and creative director, has set up a workshop in the Maboneng area of Johannesburg and currently employs 7 people.



Today, the brand has expanded the products on offer to include bucket bags, laptop bags, cases, fanny packs, and card holders among others. Originally from Bapong village in the North West, he is currently still completing his PhD in Economics at Wits University.