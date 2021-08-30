Moolah Monday: Investment success starts with the basics

We usually speak to Pieter Koekemoer of Coronation Fund Managers on the last Monday of every month, but seeing that this is Women's Month, and that half of Coronation is made up of women, we'll be speaking to Investment Specialist Naledi Makiwane instead. The focus of today's Moolah Monday conversation is back to basics - how to give yourself the best chance at investment success
With Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A children's book written by Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida, dealing with the topic of bullying is in book stores from today. "Shudu Finds Her Magic" is aimed at children between 4 and 9 years old and is inspired by her own childhood and the bullying she experienced when she moved to a new province and school. It's published by Jacana Media, retails at R95, and is available in six languages. We speak to her about it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An Indian fever a killer virus is stalking people in northern India.
A drought in South America the latest example of climate change.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
it was announced on Sunday that the 2021 school calendar would not be amended again and that the October school break would remain in place and not be used in order to allow schools to catch up on lost days as a result of the winter break being extended due to the tightened lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to education specialist Prof Mary Metcalfe on how schools can make up for the lost days.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The DA's spokesperson and MP, Siviwe Gwarube has been tracking the progress in the investigation since its inception and joins us this morning. Mothibi, said they had clawed back more than R443 million in cash and assets to be recovered as a "follow-on" from the probe that it has already finalised into R3.1-billion worth of PPE-linked corruption.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As global temperatures continue to climb and new records for heatwaves are set, countries are looking at ways to mitigate the situation and local governments in the United States S are hiring chief heat officers. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen of Have You Heard about designing for heat.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A new study in the United Kingdom has found that streetlights may be contributing to a ‘worrying’ decline in insect populations in developed areas. And it appears that modern LED lights have the biggest negative impact. Scientists worldwide are increasingly concerned about what in some cases is a dramatic decline in insect numbers as a result of climate change and other factors. We speak to Professor Mike Picker, Emeritus Prof of Biology at UCT and one of the authors of the definitive “Field Guide to Insects of South Africa” at University of Cape Town.
Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst and senior research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the mess the ANC finds itself in. The ruling party cannot pay workers, members accuse leaders of manipulating election lists and two councillors have been murdered in the Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On today's Wednesday Panel, Refilwe Moloto looks at the topic of narratives in politics, and how politicians choose and control it. Our panellists are Stuart Jones, the director of The Centre for Analytics & Behavioural Change at UCT's Graduate School of Business (GSB), and communications, branding and reputation management expert Solly MoengLISTEN TO PODCAST