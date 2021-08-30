MEC issues blunt challenge to anti-vaxxers

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
WWF Study reveals small scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Craig Smith, the head of the WWF South Africa's Marine Programme. 2 September 2021 4:29 PM
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts about the short-term insurer's first-half results. 2 September 2021 8:22 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
DIY advice: How to check your home for structural damage Pippa Hudson speaks to Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. 2 September 2021 5:21 PM
Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to artist and beach calligrapher Andrew van der Merwe about his craft. 2 September 2021 3:52 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Popular personality Elana Africa shares her favourite tunes on Capetalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Africa, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
MEC issues blunt challenge to anti-vaxxers

MEC issues blunt challenge to anti-vaxxers

30 August 2021 6:59 AM

Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo speaks to Refilwe Mbombo about her strong stance against anti-vaxxers and Covid denialists, as well as the provinces progress in getting more people to vaccination points. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging economies - Focus on India

2 September 2021 8:34 AM

With Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

Miss South Africa's book about bullying hits the stores today

2 September 2021 8:26 AM

A children's book written by Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida, dealing with the topic of bullying is in book stores from today.  "Shudu Finds Her Magic" is aimed at children between 4 and 9 years old and is inspired by her own childhood and the bullying she experienced when she moved to a new province and school. It's published by Jacana Media, retails at R95, and is available in six languages. We speak to her about it.

The World View - Taliban talks as a US general calls the Afghan rulers ruthless

2 September 2021 7:55 AM

An Indian fever a killer virus is stalking people in northern India.

A drought in South America the latest example of climate change.

IFQSAT

2 September 2021 7:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

How can schools make up for lost time?

2 September 2021 7:34 AM

it was announced on Sunday that the 2021 school calendar would not be amended again and that the October school break would remain in place and not be used in order to allow schools to catch up on lost days as a result of the winter break being extended due to the tightened lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to education specialist Prof Mary Metcalfe on how schools can make up for the lost days.

SIU says Mkhize acted unlawfully

2 September 2021 7:22 AM

The DA's spokesperson and MP, Siviwe Gwarube has been tracking the progress in the investigation since its inception and joins us this morning. Mothibi, said they had clawed back more than R443 million in cash and assets to be recovered as a "follow-on" from the probe that it has already finalised into R3.1-billion worth of PPE-linked corruption.

Trendspotting Thursdays: Designing for Heat

2 September 2021 6:58 AM

As global temperatures continue to climb and new records for heatwaves are set, countries are looking at ways to mitigate the situation and local governments in the United States S are hiring chief heat officers. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen of Have You Heard about designing for heat.

Study: Light pollution linked to declining insect numbers

2 September 2021 6:48 AM

A new study in the United Kingdom has found that streetlights may be contributing to a ‘worrying’ decline in insect populations in developed areas. And it appears that modern LED lights have the biggest negative impact. Scientists worldwide are increasingly concerned about what in some cases is a dramatic decline in insect numbers as a result of climate change and other factors.  We speak to Professor Mike Picker, Emeritus Prof of Biology at UCT and one of the authors of the definitive “Field Guide to Insects of South Africa” at University of Cape Town.
 

ANC is a house on fire as elections loom

2 September 2021 6:43 AM

Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst and senior research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the mess the ANC finds itself in. The ruling party cannot pay workers, members accuse leaders of manipulating election lists and two councillors have been murdered in the Cape. 

Wednesday Panel: Narratives in politics

1 September 2021 8:44 AM

On today's Wednesday Panel, Refilwe Moloto looks at the topic of narratives in politics, and how politicians choose and control it. Our panellists are Stuart Jones, the director of The Centre for Analytics & Behavioural Change at UCT's Graduate School of Business (GSB), and communications, branding and reputation management expert Solly Moeng

