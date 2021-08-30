MEC issues blunt challenge to anti-vaxxers

A new study in the United Kingdom has found that streetlights may be contributing to a ‘worrying’ decline in insect populations in developed areas. And it appears that modern LED lights have the biggest negative impact. Scientists worldwide are increasingly concerned about what in some cases is a dramatic decline in insect numbers as a result of climate change and other factors. We speak to Professor Mike Picker, Emeritus Prof of Biology at UCT and one of the authors of the definitive “Field Guide to Insects of South Africa” at University of Cape Town.



arrow_forward