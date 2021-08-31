Getting to know the political contenders: Spectrum National Party

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christopher Claassen of the Spectrum National Party (SNP), who will be contesting to be Cape Town's mayor in the upcoming local government elections.
How does one manage payment and debt obligations when salaries are delayed as a result of employers having cash flow challenges? That's the subject under discussion on this edition of Moolah Monday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Research conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic has found that millions of people are dealing with what has been described as "Zoom dysmorphia". This is essentially a feeling of unhappiness or dissatisfaction with their appearance, which has been made worse by the fact that they spend hours watching themselves on their computers in endless Zoom meetings. We speak about it to Professor Mike Tomlinson, co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research at Stellenbosch University, which a special interest in mental well-being.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Berkowitz, director of Third Republic, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the ConCourt ruling that local government elections must take place this year between October 27 and November 1. The IEC is expected to make further announcements on candidate registration and the way forward on Monday 6 September.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Damian BaileyLISTEN TO PODCAST
United Nations says the blockade on aid to Tigray is causing the world’s worst famine in decades.
Tanzania’s President Suluhu confront a MP from his own party for his vaccination scepticism.
Conservationists press Zambia’s new President to stop a plan for an open pit copper mine in the Zambezi National Park.
African women need to talk more about sex, says Ghanaian feminist blogger and author.
Binge Club , Annzra Denita takes us through some of the series which are back with a new season.
- Downton Abbey
- Good Girls
- Grace and Frankie
China’s new work law Beijing is trying to stop over working.
ABBA are back the Fab 4 have new songs & a virtual gig.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the exporting of much needed Covid vaccines to Europe, from South Africa, and how this has now been stopped.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Patrick Deale, Labour Law Expert from Deale Attorneys.LISTEN TO PODCAST