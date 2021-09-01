Heavy rains cause breach in decommissioned Witsand landfill

Heavy rain at the end of last week has caused a breach in a decommissioned landfill at Witsand resulting in large quantities of litter spilling onto the beach and out to sea. The situation was first reported by Shark Spotters on Friday and more than 700 bags of waste were removed during clean-up operations over the weekend. We speak to WWF-SA’s behaviour change lead, Pavitray “Pavs” Pillay, who says the problem at Witsand is a perennial one.
IEC Western Cape Head Michael Hendrickse speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the road to the local government elections, now that the Independent Electoral Commission has announced the polls will be held by November 1 this year.
The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly fast-tracked many sectors into the digital realm, and the legal landscape can also be included. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Belinda Scriba, Director in the Dispute Resolution practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, about Case Lines, an electronic case management and litigation system which has already been used in the UK and UAE and proving effective in South African courts which have implemented it.
DA MP Andrew Whitfield speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how SAPS and Correctional Services are failing victims of violent crimes including GBV, because they have dragged their heels in bringing to parliament a bill that forces authorities to take DNA samples from all inmates convicted of serious crimes. Currently more than 90 000 male inmates have been released without any DNA samples being recorded.
Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum established to assist on several fronts to improve management, safety and efficiency in the running of the park.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the national spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, about the release of former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole. He had been serving a 15 month sentence for contempt after refusing to answer questions at the Zondo commission of enquiry into state capture.
How does one manage payment and debt obligations when salaries are delayed as a result of employers having cash flow challenges? That's the subject under discussion on this edition of Moolah Monday.
Research conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic has found that millions of people are dealing with what has been described as "Zoom dysmorphia". This is essentially a feeling of unhappiness or dissatisfaction with their appearance, which has been made worse by the fact that they spend hours watching themselves on their computers in endless Zoom meetings. We speak about it to Professor Mike Tomlinson, co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research at Stellenbosch University, which a special interest in mental well-being.