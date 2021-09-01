Eskom's annual results

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:20
Lessons from an "engaged" mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bongani Baloyi - Mayor at Midvaal Municipality
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Zuma's next legal move as he faces corruption trial
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Pool - Legal Expert & Former Johannesburg Magistrate at ...
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:45
Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Teen Pregnancy and Moral Outrage: Treat underage sex as rape
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phinah Kodisang CEO of Soul City Institute
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandra Venter - Spokesperson at Centre For Tirssue Engineering
Today at 10:30
Essential for Recovery Summit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
Today at 11:05
Oxfam income inequality report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyokazi Futshane, Project Officer at Oxfam SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commen... 6 September 2021 1:36 PM
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma' Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole. 6 September 2021 1:10 PM
View all Local
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of "Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan". 6 September 2021 7:55 PM
IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended The Electoral Commission will reopen candidate nominations for the local govt elections as it makes plans to amend the electoral t... 6 September 2021 4:48 PM
Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement. 6 September 2021 2:17 PM
View all Politics
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest. 6 September 2021 7:14 PM
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist. 6 September 2021 6:29 PM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix's promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let's all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa. 6 September 2021 10:29 AM
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Eskom's annual results

Eskom's annual results

1 September 2021 7:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom Group Chief Executive Andre De Ruyter following the release of the power utility's annual financial results. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The road ahead for local government elections

7 September 2021 7:26 AM

IEC Western Cape Head Michael Hendrickse speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the road to the local government elections, now that the Independent Electoral Commission has announced the polls will be held by November 1 this year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: South Africa's court system fast-tracked to digital

7 September 2021 6:55 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly fast-tracked many sectors into the digital realm, and the legal landscape can also be included. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Belinda Scriba, Director in the Dispute Resolution practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, about Case Lines, an electronic case management and litigation system which has already been used in the UK and UAE and proving effective in South African courts which have implemented it. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DNA Amendment Bill moving along at snail's pace

7 September 2021 6:43 AM

DA MP Andrew Whitfield speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how SAPS and Correctional Services are failing victims of violent crimes including GBV, because they have dragged their heels in bringing to parliament a bill that forces authorities to take DNA samples from all inmates convicted of serious crimes. Currently more than 90 000 male inmates have been released without any DNA samples being recorded.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

6 September 2021 8:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

6 September 2021 8:37 AM

Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Forum to help Table Mountain National Park hit its peak

6 September 2021 8:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum established to assist on several fronts to improve management, safety and efficiency in the running of the park. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Stranded in Afghanistan claims the Taliban is blocking planes

6 September 2021 7:58 AM

The death of a pop star (RIP Sarah Harding from the band Girls Aloud.
 
A football farce Covid-19 confusion at the abandoned Brazil / Argentina match.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Correctional Services on Zuma's medical parole

6 September 2021 7:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the national spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, about the release of former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole. He had been serving a 15 month sentence for contempt after refusing to answer questions at the Zondo commission of enquiry into state capture.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: How to work your way around delayed salary payments

6 September 2021 6:56 AM

How does one manage payment and debt obligations when salaries are delayed as a result of employers having cash flow challenges? That's the subject under discussion on this edition of Moolah Monday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia

6 September 2021 6:45 AM

Research conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic has found that millions of people are dealing with what has been described as "Zoom dysmorphia". This is essentially a feeling of unhappiness or dissatisfaction with their appearance, which has been made worse by the fact that they spend hours watching themselves on their computers in endless Zoom meetings. We speak about it to Professor Mike Tomlinson, co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research at Stellenbosch University, which a special interest in mental well-being.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

Business Politics

The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese

Business

How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade

Business World Opinion

EWN Highlights

MPs divided on completion of land expropriation amendment

7 September 2021 6:49 AM

ANC staff on salary non-payment: They had more than enough time to resolve this

7 September 2021 6:26 AM

G7 calls on Tunisia president to wind back power grab

7 September 2021 5:52 AM

