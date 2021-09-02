Study: Light pollution linked to declining insect numbers

Best of CapeTalk
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesday - ‘It’s blown up’: We still can’t get enough of this 90s workout
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Finance: What you need to know about winding up a deceased estate
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Madelein Steenkamp - Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth
Today at 05:10
Anticipated auction of spectrum hits another snag
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Spiwe Chireka - Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Are smart meter electricity tariffs higher
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Today at 06:10
Paralympian Pieter "SupaPiet" Du Preez brings home gold
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Du Preez
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Smorgasbord of live music in store for Oudtshoorn audiences
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hugo Theart - Artistic director at Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK)
Today at 07:07
SIU and Transnet a step closer in clawing back R4,2billion from locomotive company
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Marchant
Today at 07:20
iLitha Park community work together for better opportunities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lwam Bungane
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Online abuse - The naked truth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Miss Sarah Midgley
Robyn Porteous
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 09:20
Why does the city not fix the Platteklip Road robots?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Quintas - Ward Councillor - Ward 74 at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
One Step closer to Justice for June Dolley/ WLC what does this judgement say about other rape cases?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chriscy Blouws, attorney at the Women's Legal Centre
June Dolley-Major
Today at 10:05
The history of mountain passes in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trygve Roberts - Editor at Mountain Passes South Africa
Today at 10:30
Victory for Bromwell Street Residents
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charnell Commando - First applicant and spokesperson at Bromwell residents
Today at 11:05
What's happening at the SPACE?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Esra Overberg - curator at Jazz on Red
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
