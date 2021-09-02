The World View - Taliban talks as a US general calls the Afghan rulers ruthless

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesday - ‘It’s blown up’: We still can’t get enough of this 90s workout
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Finance: What you need to know about winding up a deceased estate
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Madelein Steenkamp - Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth
Today at 05:10
Anticipated auction of spectrum hits another snag
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Spiwe Chireka - Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Are smart meter electricity tariffs higher
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Today at 06:10
Paralympian Pieter "SupaPiet" Du Preez brings home gold
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Du Preez
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Smorgasbord of live music in store for Oudtshoorn audiences
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hugo Theart - Artistic director at Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK)
Today at 07:07
SIU and Transnet a step closer in clawing back R4,2billion from locomotive company
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Marchant
Today at 07:20
iLitha Park community work together for better opportunities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lwam Bungane
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Online abuse - The naked truth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Miss Sarah Midgley
Robyn Porteous
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 09:20
Why does the city not fix the Platteklip Road robots?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Quintas - Ward Councillor - Ward 74 at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
One Step closer to Justice for June Dolley/ WLC what does this judgement say about other rape cases?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chriscy Blouws, attorney at the Women's Legal Centre
June Dolley-Major
Today at 10:05
The history of mountain passes in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trygve Roberts - Editor at Mountain Passes South Africa
Today at 10:30
Victory for Bromwell Street Residents
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charnell Commando - First applicant and spokesperson at Bromwell residents
Today at 11:05
What's happening at the SPACE?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Esra Overberg - curator at Jazz on Red
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Search continues for Driftsands youths thrown into river in alleged mob attack Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs about the search for four missing youths in Driftsands. 7 September 2021 2:07 PM
Doctor who turns away unvaccinated patients criticised for 'unethical approach' CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Wits Professor Kevin Behrens and HPCSA's head of professional practice Mpho Mbodi. 7 September 2021 1:14 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, about the IEC's electoral ti... 7 September 2021 9:40 AM
DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA MP and shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield about the delayed DNA Amendment Bill. 7 September 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show. 7 September 2021 9:10 PM
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest 'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 7 September 2021 7:21 PM
How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration. 7 September 2021 2:29 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine Pippa Hudson interviewed former British royal marine Pen Farthing about his audacious mission to get the animals to safety. 7 September 2021 2:37 PM
'If your name's not down, you're not coming in' Venice's strict visiting rules Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 10:05 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - Taliban talks as a US general calls the Afghan rulers ruthless

The World View - Taliban talks as a US general calls the Afghan rulers ruthless

2 September 2021 7:55 AM

An Indian fever a killer virus is stalking people in northern India.

A drought in South America the latest example of climate change.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Africa Report - Coup in Guinea

7 September 2021 8:40 AM

The Gambia’s president agrees to coalition with ex-dictator’s party.

A television station in Ivory Coast has apologies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An Israeli manhunt for 6 escaped Palestinian prisoners

7 September 2021 8:10 AM

Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.

A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

7 September 2021 8:02 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lessons from an "engaged" Mayor

7 September 2021 8:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bongani Baloyi, the outgoing mayor for Midvaal Municipality, to find out how he turned things around for the area. Midvaal was rated a number of times as the best-performing municipality in Gauteng by a number of institutions. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The road ahead for local government elections

7 September 2021 7:26 AM

IEC Western Cape Head Michael Hendrickse speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the road to the local government elections, now that the Independent Electoral Commission has announced the polls will be held by November 1 this year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: South Africa's court system fast-tracked to digital

7 September 2021 6:55 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly fast-tracked many sectors into the digital realm, and the legal landscape can also be included. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Belinda Scriba, Director in the Dispute Resolution practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, about Case Lines, an electronic case management and litigation system which has already been used in the UK and UAE and proving effective in South African courts which have implemented it. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DNA Amendment Bill moving along at snail's pace

7 September 2021 6:43 AM

DA MP Andrew Whitfield speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how SAPS and Correctional Services are failing victims of violent crimes including GBV, because they have dragged their heels in bringing to parliament a bill that forces authorities to take DNA samples from all inmates convicted of serious crimes. Currently more than 90 000 male inmates have been released without any DNA samples being recorded.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

6 September 2021 8:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

6 September 2021 8:37 AM

Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Forum to help Table Mountain National Park hit its peak

6 September 2021 8:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum established to assist on several fronts to improve management, safety and efficiency in the running of the park. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?

Local Lifestyle

'Strong evidence that medical parole board did not want to grant parole'

Local

SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Merkel says car industry can be part of climate 'solution'

7 September 2021 8:43 PM

Biden warns of climate change on visit to storm-damaged NY area

7 September 2021 7:52 PM

Health Dept arranged transport for 10 patients to NGO, Esidimeni inquest told

7 September 2021 7:45 PM

