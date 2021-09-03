City Faves - Babu's

in City Faves this week, we meet Rashmi Kooverjee, one of three brothers behind the extraordinary shoe shop, Babu's, which is celebrating its centennial year. His grandfather, Nagar, a cobbler who came to South Africa from Gujarat in India in the early 1900s, began trading as a boot and shoemaker at 33 Park Road, Wynberg in 1921. When he passed away in 1941, his son, Babu, together over the business and together with his wife, Prabha, established what would become Babu’s Footwear, one of Cape Town’s leading shoe brand retailers. Today, 100 years later, Nagar Kooverjee’s great-grand son Kiran is the fourth generation to be a part of Babu’s Footwear.