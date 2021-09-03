Binge Club - Comebacks

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Reverend June Dolley Major about the landmark ruling in the gag order case against her. 8 September 2021 2:36 PM
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed. 8 September 2021 1:10 PM
Winde wants govt to scrap SA's state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lock... 8 September 2021 12:44 PM
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission. 8 September 2021 3:10 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract Refilwe Moloto interviews Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time. 8 September 2021 11:10 AM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'We've just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home? In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022. 7 September 2021 1:55 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix's promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Write off SA's debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Binge Club - Comebacks

Binge Club - Comebacks

3 September 2021 8:31 AM

Binge Club , Annzra Denita takes us through some of the series which are back with a new season. 
 - Downton Abbey
 - Good Girls
 - Grace and Frankie


Wednesday Panel: Online abuse - The naked truth

8 September 2021 8:28 AM

On today's Wednesday panel discussion, Refilwe Moloto unpacks online abuse and GBV. As the fight against GBV continues, online platforms are increasingly becoming spaces for abusive attacks against women. Our panelists today, online survivor of GBV Sarah M, writer and GBV activist Robyn Porteous and Shepstone & Wylie Law Department Head, Verlie Oosthuizen.

The World View - Myanmar protests a plea for action from opposition leaders

8 September 2021 7:56 AM

Swapped at birth a Spanish woman is suing 19 years later.
 
Money for migrants a potential spat between the U.K. & France. 

 

IFQSAT

8 September 2021 7:47 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

iLitha Park community work together for better

8 September 2021 7:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lwam Bungane, the founder of the iLitha Park Residents Association as well as Abantu Babumbane, who have taken it upon themselves to clean up their area and create opportunities for entrepreneurs. 

SIU and Transnet a step closer in clawing back R4,2billion from locomotive company

8 September 2021 7:30 AM

Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit were on Tuesday granted a preservation order to freeze R4.2billion sitting in bank accounts linked to Chinese company, CRRC E-Loco Supply (CRRC). They supplied Transnet with locomotives between 2011 and 2014. 
Michael Marchant of Open Secrets speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of the move.

Wanderlust Wednesday: Smorgasbord of live music in store for Oudtshoorn audiences

8 September 2021 6:56 AM

Music lovers are in for a treat in the Klein Karoo town of Oudtshoorn where a series of concerts have been arranged to take place over several months, kicking off with soprano Lynelle Kenned and pianist Stefan Lombard in Song Treasures, a recital of works from popular classics and local gems from Handel and Mozart, to Bernstein and Steyn

Paralympian Pieter "SupaPiet" Du Preez brings home gold

8 September 2021 6:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to para-cyclist Pieter "SupePiet" Du Preez, who bagged one of the medals brought home by Team SA at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. 

The Africa Report - Coup in Guinea

7 September 2021 8:40 AM

The Gambia’s president agrees to coalition with ex-dictator’s party.

A television station in Ivory Coast has apologies.

The World View - An Israeli manhunt for 6 escaped Palestinian prisoners

7 September 2021 8:10 AM

Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.

A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist. 

IFQSAT

7 September 2021 8:02 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

NDZ: Ramaphosa busy with consultations ahead of lockdown announcement

8 September 2021 6:15 PM

8 September 2021 6:15 PM

Striking ANC staff reject party's proposals over pay demands

8 September 2021 5:01 PM

8 September 2021 5:22 PM

Striking ANC staff reject party's proposals over pay demands

8 September 2021 5:01 PM

