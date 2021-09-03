Study finds that players' brains are affected in just one season of rugby

Prof Damian Bailey
On today's Wednesday panel discussion, Refilwe Moloto unpacks online abuse and GBV. As the fight against GBV continues, online platforms are increasingly becoming spaces for abusive attacks against women. Our panelists today, online survivor of GBV Sarah M, writer and GBV activist Robyn Porteous and Shepstone & Wylie Law Department Head, Verlie Oosthuizen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Swapped at birth a Spanish woman is suing 19 years later.
Money for migrants a potential spat between the U.K. & France.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lwam Bungane, the founder of the iLitha Park Residents Association as well as Abantu Babumbane, who have taken it upon themselves to clean up their area and create opportunities for entrepreneurs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit were on Tuesday granted a preservation order to freeze R4.2billion sitting in bank accounts linked to Chinese company, CRRC E-Loco Supply (CRRC). They supplied Transnet with locomotives between 2011 and 2014.
Michael Marchant of Open Secrets speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of the move.
Music lovers are in for a treat in the Klein Karoo town of Oudtshoorn where a series of concerts have been arranged to take place over several months, kicking off with soprano Lynelle Kenned and pianist Stefan Lombard in Song Treasures, a recital of works from popular classics and local gems from Handel and Mozart, to Bernstein and SteynLISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to para-cyclist Pieter "SupePiet" Du Preez, who bagged one of the medals brought home by Team SA at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Gambia’s president agrees to coalition with ex-dictator’s party.
A television station in Ivory Coast has apologies.
Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.
A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist.
