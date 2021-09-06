No election postponement: what now?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
IEC reports on donations received by political parties Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah. 9 September 2021 1:51 PM
View all Local
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominat... 9 September 2021 3:54 PM
Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia about Jacob Zuma's arms deal court case. 9 September 2021 1:48 PM
Attorney explains Bromwell Street judgment implications for City of Cape Town John Maytham speaks to Browell residents' attorney Disha Govender about what the judgment means. 9 September 2021 11:51 AM
View all Politics
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
View all Business
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week. 9 September 2021 4:01 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to critical thinking lecturer Jacques Rousseau about assisted suicide and the right to die. 9 September 2021 10:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
View all Sport
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
No election postponement: what now?

No election postponement: what now?

6 September 2021 6:40 AM

Paul Berkowitz, director of Third Republic, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the ConCourt ruling that local government elections must take place this year between October 27 and November 1. The IEC is expected to make further announcements on candidate registration and the way forward on Monday 6 September.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

9 September 2021 8:41 AM

With Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Euthanasia and assisted-dying why we need to be able to let loved ones go

9 September 2021 8:27 AM

Jacques Rousseau is a lecturer in critical thinking and ethics at UCT, and he speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why there is still so much resistance to assisted dying for those with terminal illnesses. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - French terror trial 20 are accused of the November 2015 Paris attacks

9 September 2021 8:00 AM

Extradited from Cape Verde a shady Venezuelan diplomats sent to the US.
 
A Spanish sex scandal involving a Bishop, a racy novelist & the devil. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

9 September 2021 7:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are foreign licensed vehicles on Cape Town's roads legal?

9 September 2021 7:34 AM

This week listeners brought to our attention that a number of foreign registered vehicles were causing much congestion and chaos on the stretch of main road running through Wynberg, prompting a few questions around whether these vehicles are legal. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Coleman, media liaison for the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

November 1: The IEC's rocky road to Local Government Elections

9 September 2021 7:25 AM

Political analyst Dr Sethulego Matebesi is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Sociology at University of Free State and joins Refilwe Moloto to look at some of the challenges the IEC will face now that the Local Government Elections have been set for 1 November.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday - Upcycling waste

9 September 2021 6:56 AM

As consumers understand the existing and impending consequences of climate change, they increasingly expect that brands meet their expectations for sustainability. More consumers know that it is industries that have the biggest impact on our environment through things such as excessive waste and pollution, and not necessarily individual customer habits, so they expect that brands make significant changes in order to mitigate their impact on the environment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Planned parenthood options for men

9 September 2021 6:42 AM

When it comes to planned parenthood, why is it mainly the women who have to play the part? The Metro Men’s Health Centre, in partnership with Tygerberg Hospital, have been offering free vasectomies since opening in November 2020. Dr Danelo Du Plessis is a lecturer in Stellenbosch University’s Urology Department and has been offering his services at the Men’s Health Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccines made in SA, will now be used for those on African soil and not sent to Europe

9 September 2021 6:37 AM

Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the announcement that vaccines produced in South Africa by Aspen Pharmacare, will now only be used on the continent, and no longer exported to Europe as was witnessed in recent weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: Online abuse - The naked truth

8 September 2021 8:28 AM

On today's Wednesday panel discussion, Refilwe Moloto unpacks online abuse and GBV. As the fight against GBV continues, online platforms are increasingly becoming spaces for abusive attacks against women. Our panelists today, online survivor of GBV Sarah M, writer and GBV activist Robyn Porteous and Shepstone & Wylie Law Department Head, Verlie Oosthuizen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole

Politics

ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

Politics

Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout

Opinion

EWN Highlights

PSC: Water Dept still struggling to pay supplier invoices on time

9 September 2021 6:22 PM

CT doctors recount agony of watching unvaccinated people fight for lives in ICU

9 September 2021 5:50 PM

Over a third of GP households living below poverty line due to COVID - survey

9 September 2021 5:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA