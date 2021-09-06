No election postponement: what now?

Paul Berkowitz, director of Third Republic, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the ConCourt ruling that local government elections must take place this year between October 27 and November 1. The IEC is expected to make further announcements on candidate registration and the way forward on Monday 6 September.
With Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.
Jacques Rousseau is a lecturer in critical thinking and ethics at UCT, and he speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why there is still so much resistance to assisted dying for those with terminal illnesses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Extradited from Cape Verde a shady Venezuelan diplomats sent to the US.
A Spanish sex scandal involving a Bishop, a racy novelist & the devil.
This week listeners brought to our attention that a number of foreign registered vehicles were causing much congestion and chaos on the stretch of main road running through Wynberg, prompting a few questions around whether these vehicles are legal. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Coleman, media liaison for the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Political analyst Dr Sethulego Matebesi is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Sociology at University of Free State and joins Refilwe Moloto to look at some of the challenges the IEC will face now that the Local Government Elections have been set for 1 November.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As consumers understand the existing and impending consequences of climate change, they increasingly expect that brands meet their expectations for sustainability. More consumers know that it is industries that have the biggest impact on our environment through things such as excessive waste and pollution, and not necessarily individual customer habits, so they expect that brands make significant changes in order to mitigate their impact on the environment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
When it comes to planned parenthood, why is it mainly the women who have to play the part? The Metro Men’s Health Centre, in partnership with Tygerberg Hospital, have been offering free vasectomies since opening in November 2020. Dr Danelo Du Plessis is a lecturer in Stellenbosch University’s Urology Department and has been offering his services at the Men’s Health Centre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the announcement that vaccines produced in South Africa by Aspen Pharmacare, will now only be used on the continent, and no longer exported to Europe as was witnessed in recent weeks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On today's Wednesday panel discussion, Refilwe Moloto unpacks online abuse and GBV. As the fight against GBV continues, online platforms are increasingly becoming spaces for abusive attacks against women. Our panelists today, online survivor of GBV Sarah M, writer and GBV activist Robyn Porteous and Shepstone & Wylie Law Department Head, Verlie Oosthuizen.LISTEN TO PODCAST