The road ahead for local government elections

Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Joseph Dittmar - A 9/11 survivor shares his story 20 years later (ZOOM pre rec)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 07:40
Dealing with Toxic Positivity At Work
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kim-Lee Wentzel-Ricketts
Today at 08:10
Vaccine hesitancy Q&A with global public health expert Dr Ernest Darkoh
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Hyundai Palisade
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Weeam Williams
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Weaam Williams - Filmmaker at DISTRICT 6 RISING FROM THE DUST
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Mars Baby (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
06:00 - 10:00
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape. 10 September 2021 7:59 PM
Why aren't trade unions spearheading vaccination drive for workers? John Maytham speaks to Prof Mike Morris of UCT's Economics Dept about why unions should be acting in the collective interest. 10 September 2021 5:12 PM
The devastating impact of Covid-19 on organ donation Pippa Hudson interviews Samantha Nicholls, the executive director at the Organ Donor Foundation. 10 September 2021 4:47 PM
'ANC axed Carl Niehaus after he threatened to lay charges over unpaid salaries' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the ANC's decision to fire Ca... 10 September 2021 3:25 PM
'Fraser has legal powers to grant Zuma parole, but decision must be rational' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Arthur Fraser's decision to overrule the medical par... 10 September 2021 2:11 PM
John Steenhuisen: Release of Zuma 'a political decision, not a medical decision' Mandy Wiener speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the court action to have the decision reviewed and declared unlawful. 10 September 2021 1:01 PM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day. 10 September 2021 11:39 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The road ahead for local government elections

The road ahead for local government elections

7 September 2021 7:26 AM

IEC Western Cape Head Michael Hendrickse speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the road to the local government elections, now that the Independent Electoral Commission has announced the polls will be held by November 1 this year.


Sports Showdown - the biggest talking points on Protea's World Cup squad

10 September 2021 9:05 AM

Guest: Carl Lewis
Protea World Cup Squad - The biggest talking points
World 12s rugby tournament launched with aim of emulating IPL
The money and commercial impact of Ronaldo to Manchester United 

The Africa Report

10 September 2021 8:35 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish
Why the coup in Guinea will make cars more expensive.
EU promises to be more supportive of December’s elections in Libya.
Morocco’s ruling party takes a pounding in legislative elections.
Kenya comes off the piracy red list. Good news for the region.

Trailblazer: Dr Tulio de Oliveira

10 September 2021 8:20 AM

Guest: Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)


Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Tulio de Oliveira who is doing trailblazing work in the field of genomic surveillance on the continent to help the world fight the Covid pandemic. He is part of 112 African and 25 international organisations working with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), to create a detailed analysis of SARS-CoV-2 variants and lineages in Africa.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist: Afghan Beatings (the Taliban sends a message by assaulting journalists)

10 September 2021 7:55 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Arrests In Hong Kong (China cracks down on a pro democracy museum).
 
Sonic Attacks (the CIA is looking into some mysterious illnesses). 

IFQSAT

10 September 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This

Proposed by laws target the homeless

10 September 2021 7:35 AM

Guest: Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee has recommended that City Council approve the new Unlawful Occupation By-law, alongside updates to the Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances By-law. 
One of the effects of this is that homeless people could end up being fined by the city. 
The bylaw amendments have not as yet been approved. 
To discuss the matter further we are joined by Alderman JP Smith, the Mayco member for Safety and Security.

PRASA's recovery plan - on track?

10 September 2021 7:22 AM

Guest: Zolani Kgosie Matthews | CEO at Prasa

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zolani Matthews, the CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) about the plan put in place for restoring our broken train services.

City Faves: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens bringing augmented reality art displays

10 September 2021 6:52 AM

Guest: Sarah Struys | Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden will soon be displaying works of art on their grounds, but with a difference - they will be visible only in augmented reality on your phones!

Sexual justice takes center stage on day 1 of World Association for Sexual Health virtual event

10 September 2021 6:35 AM

Guest: Dr Elna Rudolph | Congress President of the 25th Congress of the World Association for Sexual Health

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Elna Rudolph, Congress President of the 25th Congress of the World Association for Sexual Health (WAS)on the Sexual Justice Indaba which opened day one of the virtual event.

In conversation with SA's star paralympian and double medallist Louzanne Coetzee

10 September 2021 6:20 AM

Guest: Louzanne Coetzee | Paralympian
Refilwe Moloto speaks to double-medallist Louzanne Coetzee about her achievements at the recent Paralympic Games in Tokyo

City's new and updated by-laws to clamp down on homeless people, land occupiers

Local

I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee

Sport

Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit

World

EWN Highlights

Nothing suspicious about Zuma being placed on medical parole - EFF's Malema

10 September 2021 7:36 PM

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in 1st T20

10 September 2021 7:20 PM

Justice Dept assures SA there was no breach of data in cyberattack

10 September 2021 7:13 PM

