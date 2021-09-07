Lessons from an "engaged" Mayor

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bongani Baloyi, the outgoing mayor for Midvaal Municipality, to find out how he turned things around for the area. Midvaal was rated a number of times as the best-performing municipality in Gauteng by a number of institutions.
Guest: Carl Lewis
Protea World Cup Squad - The biggest talking points
World 12s rugby tournament launched with aim of emulating IPL
The money and commercial impact of Ronaldo to Manchester United
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish
Why the coup in Guinea will make cars more expensive.
EU promises to be more supportive of December’s elections in Libya.
Morocco’s ruling party takes a pounding in legislative elections.
Kenya comes off the piracy red list. Good news for the region.
Guest: Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Tulio de Oliveira who is doing trailblazing work in the field of genomic surveillance on the continent to help the world fight the Covid pandemic. He is part of 112 African and 25 international organisations working with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), to create a detailed analysis of SARS-CoV-2 variants and lineages in Africa.
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Arrests In Hong Kong (China cracks down on a pro democracy museum).
Sonic Attacks (the CIA is looking into some mysterious illnesses).
Guest: Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee has recommended that City Council approve the new Unlawful Occupation By-law, alongside updates to the Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances By-law.
One of the effects of this is that homeless people could end up being fined by the city.
The bylaw amendments have not as yet been approved.
To discuss the matter further we are joined by Alderman JP Smith, the Mayco member for Safety and Security.
Guest: Zolani Kgosie Matthews | CEO at Prasa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zolani Matthews, the CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) about the plan put in place for restoring our broken train services.
Guest: Sarah Struys | Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden will soon be displaying works of art on their grounds, but with a difference - they will be visible only in augmented reality on your phones!
Guest: Dr Elna Rudolph | Congress President of the 25th Congress of the World Association for Sexual Health
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Elna Rudolph, Congress President of the 25th Congress of the World Association for Sexual Health (WAS)on the Sexual Justice Indaba which opened day one of the virtual event.
Guest: Louzanne Coetzee | Paralympian
Refilwe Moloto speaks to double-medallist Louzanne Coetzee about her achievements at the recent Paralympic Games in Tokyo