The Africa Report - Coup in Guinea

Guest: Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town



The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee has recommended that City Council approve the new Unlawful Occupation By-law, alongside updates to the Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances By-law.

One of the effects of this is that homeless people could end up being fined by the city.

The bylaw amendments have not as yet been approved.

To discuss the matter further we are joined by Alderman JP Smith, the Mayco member for Safety and Security.

