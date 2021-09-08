Paralympian Pieter "SupaPiet" Du Preez brings home gold

September is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and there are a number of clinical trials and studies taking place where South African participants are sought. One of the trials is for a potential medicine which will hopefully reduce the symptoms of agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia in participants.



Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jill Robson of Alzheimer's South Africa to discuss the importance of such studies and also raise greater awareness and create better understanding of the disease.

