Wanderlust Wednesday: Smorgasbord of live music in store for Oudtshoorn audiences

Truck transporting 106 corpses was bound for Eastern Cape crematorium, says CoCT Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien about how crematoriums are coping in the Cape. 13 September 2021 5:54 PM
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 September 2021 5:10 PM
'Vaccines remain effective against variants in terms of T cell production' John Maytham interviews Dewald Schoeman, a PhD student in Molecular Biology and Virology. 13 September 2021 3:41 PM
SCA may be Magashule's next move after losing court bid to fight ANC suspension Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia about Ace Magashule's failed appeal bid. 13 September 2021 4:20 PM
IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration week... 13 September 2021 1:43 PM
Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats' KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents. 13 September 2021 1:37 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom. 13 September 2021 6:31 PM
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 September 2021 5:10 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Wanderlust Wednesday: Smorgasbord of live music in store for Oudtshoorn audiences

Wanderlust Wednesday: Smorgasbord of live music in store for Oudtshoorn audiences

8 September 2021 6:56 AM

Music lovers are in for a treat in the Klein Karoo town of Oudtshoorn where a series of concerts have been arranged to take place over several months, kicking off with soprano Lynelle Kenned and pianist Stefan Lombard in Song Treasures, a recital of works from popular classics and local gems from Handel and Mozart, to Bernstein and Steyn


The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

13 September 2021 8:44 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

First Medupi explosion, now Eskom's Kendal power plant hit by fire

13 September 2021 8:27 AM

Energy expert Chris Yelland takes a closer look at the possible causes and impact of a fire at Eskom's Kendal power plant in Mpumalanga over the weekend. He explains to Refilwe Moloto what could be behind the disruptive event, similar to an explosion at Medupi a few weeks ago.

The World View - Sri Lankan food queues & the pandemic is partly to blame

13 September 2021 8:00 AM

The FBI 9/11 files revealing a link to Saudi Arabia.
 
A 2nd Afghan evacuation for animal lover Pen Farthing’s staff.
 
A Tennis sensation Britain is in raptures over Emma Raducanu.

IFQSAT

13 September 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

What vaccines will mean for South Africa's children

13 September 2021 7:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr. Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, about the impact of Covid on South Africa's children, and introduction of vaccines and trials for this age group. 

Ramaphosa returns country to level 2

13 September 2021 7:25 AM

Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University and who specialises in Epidemiology, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the timing and effect of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the country will now move to lockdown level two - an easing of covid regulations.

Moolah Monday: More people amended or created wills during past 18 months but still not enough

13 September 2021 6:54 AM

National Wills Week takes place from 13-17 September 2021, and on this edition of Moolah Monday we discuss the findings of a Sanlam study by Brand Atlas which found that 44% of economically-active South Africans have either amended or created wills in the last 18 months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Claims of sex attack in underground Cape Town nightclub

13 September 2021 6:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, about an allegation made on social media about a horrific sex attack at a nightclub in Cape Town, which was operating illegally during Covid-19 lockdown curfew hours. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Alzheimer's Month - The research continues

13 September 2021 6:44 AM

September is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and there are a number of clinical trials and studies taking place where South African participants are sought. One of the trials is for a potential medicine which will hopefully reduce the symptoms of agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia in participants.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jill Robson of Alzheimer's South Africa to discuss the importance of such studies and also raise greater awareness and create better understanding of the disease.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking

Local

Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff

Business

'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'

Business Opinion

‘Open for business' - Cape Town Tourism seeks upswing amid eased COVID rules

13 September 2021 8:37 PM

Vital to engage with Taliban: UN chief

13 September 2021 7:47 PM

No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study

13 September 2021 6:29 PM

