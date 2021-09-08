iLitha Park community work together for better

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lwam Bungane, the founder of the iLitha Park Residents Association as well as Abantu Babumbane, who have taken it upon themselves to clean up their area and create opportunities for entrepreneurs.
With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Energy expert Chris Yelland takes a closer look at the possible causes and impact of a fire at Eskom's Kendal power plant in Mpumalanga over the weekend. He explains to Refilwe Moloto what could be behind the disruptive event, similar to an explosion at Medupi a few weeks ago.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The FBI 9/11 files revealing a link to Saudi Arabia.
A 2nd Afghan evacuation for animal lover Pen Farthing’s staff.
A Tennis sensation Britain is in raptures over Emma Raducanu.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr. Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, about the impact of Covid on South Africa's children, and introduction of vaccines and trials for this age group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University and who specialises in Epidemiology, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the timing and effect of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the country will now move to lockdown level two - an easing of covid regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University and who specialises in Epidemiology, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the timing and effect of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the country will now move to lockdown level two - an easing of covid regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
National Wills Week takes place from 13-17 September 2021, and on this edition of Moolah Monday we discuss the findings of a Sanlam study by Brand Atlas which found that 44% of economically-active South Africans have either amended or created wills in the last 18 months.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, about an allegation made on social media about a horrific sex attack at a nightclub in Cape Town, which was operating illegally during Covid-19 lockdown curfew hours.LISTEN TO PODCAST
September is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and there are a number of clinical trials and studies taking place where South African participants are sought. One of the trials is for a potential medicine which will hopefully reduce the symptoms of agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia in participants.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jill Robson of Alzheimer's South Africa to discuss the importance of such studies and also raise greater awareness and create better understanding of the disease.