The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

With Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.
West African states will seek more stringent and proactive measures to counter the rising tide of coups in the region.
United Nations Security Council tell riparian countries to get back to the negotiating table to settle management of the Blue Nile dam.
This week, our TV opinionista and frequent binge buddy, B2B marketer by day, and incessant series consumer by night Matt Green looks at the second season of American Crime Story, Nine Perfect Strangers, and White Lotus. Follow Matt on @BingeableSA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
"The Smart Money Woman” tv series is now on Netflix and is an adaptation of Arese Ugwu’s 2016 book with the same title. Refilwe Moloto speaks to author and series creator Arese Ugwu.LISTEN TO PODCAST
French Anti-Jihad moves in Africa president Macron claims a victory.
Outlawed Afghan musicians a group of singers have fled Taliban violence.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The hosting of children's birthday parties have become big events with parents trying to go one better than the previous one, often using a theme which their child has latched onto. Many have the resources to incorporate popular cartoon characters into their invitations, cakes, decorations and party packs, but how legal is it? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, partner and head of trademarks at Von Seidels.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to MP Dianne Kohler Barnard who is on Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence. They recently released their annual report which shows to what extent our intelligence apparatus as been abused in recent years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Geordin Hill-Lewis DA Mayoral candidate for Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ocean Sentinel Alliance was founded in 2018 by professional big wave surfer Frank Solomon to try and address some of the many disparities we have in our society and to create opportunities for the underserved coastal communities and at-risk youth of Hout Bay. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Operations Director Marguerite Kimberley.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST