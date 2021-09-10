Trailblazer: Dr Tulio de Oliveira

Guest: Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Tulio de Oliveira who is doing trailblazing work in the field of genomic surveillance on the continent to help the world fight the Covid pandemic. He is part of 112 African and 25 international organisations working with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), to create a detailed analysis of SARS-CoV-2 variants and lineages in Africa.