The World View - Sri Lankan food queues & the pandemic is partly to blame

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
#elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thabo Masemola - Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 06:10
Proposal for MPs homes to fill housing gap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 06:25
Themed parties are cool, but beware trademark infringements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christine Strutt - Partner and Head of Trademarks at Von Seidels
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Sentinel Ocean Alliance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marguerite Kimberley
Today at 07:07
Intelligence committee report highlights abuse of state security apparatus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - MP and member of parliament's standing committee on intelligence
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:08
Binge Club - Smart Money Woman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arese Ugwu - Author and series creator: The Smart Money Woman
Today at 08:11
Binge Club - your choice of crime, drama and comedy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:22
Recovery Clean up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gregory Craig - Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist kids edition
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Peta-Anne Drake - Teacher at Bergvliet Primary School
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Jonathon Lun- Plasma propulsion
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathon Lun
Today at 10:30
Sea Monster uses games and tech to tackle vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Soraiya Verjee
Today at 10:42
Help Mr Barber give free fades
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Boh at Home Umhlonyane Butter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Noni Masombuka
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all Local
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors' Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams. 16 September 2021 1:05 PM
CoCT encourages people to start pavement veggie gardens, but with walkway access Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town about the bylaws. 16 September 2021 8:40 AM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa Charlotte Killbane interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 16 September 2021 2:16 PM
Most in SA believe corruption worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa – survey Charlotte Killbane interviews Jaynisha Patel of Inclusive Economies at the Institute for Justice & Reconciliation. 16 September 2021 1:06 PM
View all Business
Hate voice notes? WhatsApp will soon write out voice messages, if you want it to Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 16 September 2021 9:53 AM
You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi. 16 September 2021 9:02 AM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa's Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero. 14 September 2021 12:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
View all Africa
Jeremy Vearey opens up about his new book 'Into Dark Water: A Police Memoir' Mandy Wiener interviews top cop and Madiba's former bodyguard Jeremy Vearey about his new book. 16 September 2021 3:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - Sri Lankan food queues & the pandemic is partly to blame

The World View - Sri Lankan food queues & the pandemic is partly to blame

13 September 2021 8:00 AM

The FBI 9/11 files revealing a link to Saudi Arabia.
 
A 2nd Afghan evacuation for animal lover Pen Farthing’s staff.
 
A Tennis sensation Britain is in raptures over Emma Raducanu.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

16 September 2021 8:48 AM

With Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is group housing the answer to Cape Town's homeless problem?

16 September 2021 8:24 AM

The Founder of Streetscapes project, Jesse Laitinen, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they cater for the multidimensional needs of the chronic homeless while addressing stigma and disconnect in communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Mexican hostages released by gunmen including 22 impoverished migrants

16 September 2021 7:57 AM

Anti Vax catholic cardinals the Pope admits he’s puzzled.

The queen’s North Korean message HM has contacted Kim Jong Un.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

16 September 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

16 September 2021 7:35 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC addresses fears of violence ahead of polls after councillors shot

16 September 2021 7:34 AM

As we head towards the polls, ANC councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams addresses concerns of safety with Refilwe Moloto, after two councillors were killed and a third injured in the last few months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government silence surrounds Department of Justice hack

16 September 2021 7:23 AM

Criminology expert, Simon Howell, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the recent hack of the Justice Department that has still not been cleared up after ten days.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday: Evolution of the bar

16 September 2021 7:00 AM

Two major trends are seeing the traditional bar space, being given a major shakeup. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What City bylaws say about growing produce on the pavement

16 September 2021 6:48 AM

A Tshwane man has gotten into trouble with authorities for planting vegetables on the sidewalk outside his home. What do the bylaws say for the City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Expats unsettled over stripping of SA citizenship rights

16 September 2021 6:39 AM

Refilwe speaks Stefanie De Saude Darbandi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies

Sport Local

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

Business Local Politics Opinion

You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one

Local Opinion Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC drug war probe

16 September 2021 8:44 PM

End of 'Merkron': EU's power couple prepares to bow out

16 September 2021 8:40 PM

FUL to political parties: ConCourt not an umpire for political matches

16 September 2021 7:16 PM

