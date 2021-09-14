NISEC: There is no link between covid vaccine and fatalities

Streaming issues? Report here
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
Rhino poaching takes off after short lockdown lull - 3797 left in Kruger Park Mike Wills interviews Dr Jo Shaw, Manager of WWF South Africa's Rhino Programme. 21 September 2021 5:02 PM
Ex-crime reporter tells story of how she helped catch the Norwood serial killer CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and former crime reporter Janine Lazarus about her new book "Bait: To Catch a Killer". 21 September 2021 3:00 PM
State issues subpoena for Jacob Zuma’s medical records Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 21 September 2021 1:01 PM
Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed. 21 September 2021 6:55 AM
ConCourt judgment on reopening candidate lists no surprise, says Terry Tselane Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt... 20 September 2021 2:46 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Momentum Corporate offers help demystifying 'insurance speak' for members Mandy Wiener speaks to Ncumisa Madinda Executive: Member Solutions at Momentum Corporate Primary. 21 September 2021 4:39 PM
Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme. 21 September 2021 2:51 PM
Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town. 21 September 2021 10:51 AM
'Liquor Products Bill signed into law, but it doesn't tackle SA's booze problem' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers about the legislation. 21 September 2021 9:56 AM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students Mike Wills interviews University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola. 20 September 2021 3:31 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
NISEC: There is no link between covid vaccine and fatalities

NISEC: There is no link between covid vaccine and fatalities

14 September 2021 7:20 AM

National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC) Chairperson, Professor Hannelie Meyer speaks to Refilwe Moloto confirming that they have not found a link between any fatalities and the covid vaccine. SAHPRA and NISEC received 88 reports of death among those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine between 17 May and 31 August this year.


The Africa Report - Hotel Rwanda hero convicted on terror charges

21 September 2021 8:42 AM

Guinean business leaders pledge to support economy despite coup

Zambia’s President praised for traveling to the UN General Assembly with a lean team

Got a CoCT issue which needs to be resolved? C3 it

21 September 2021 8:29 AM

If you have an issue to report to the City of Cape Town, you can log a "service request" either by calling their call centre or doing so online. But what is the success rate in terms of resolving these issues? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town.

The World View - University shooting in Russia a student gunman has killed 6

21 September 2021 8:00 AM

Russia’s election a controversial victory for Vladimir Putin’s party.

A New Arms race that could be 1 effect of a new US defence pact.

A Modern ghost story what you wouldn’t want to find in a new house. 

IFQSAT

21 September 2021 7:35 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Five years for liquor products bill to be signed into law

21 September 2021 7:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maurice Smithers, Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance, about the signing into law of the Liquor Products Amendment bill and its implications.

Dirco on SA's UK red list status

21 September 2021 7:26 AM

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto about efforts to get South Africa off the UK's red list for travel.

Tech Tuesday: Curro offering free coding and robotics boot camp to Grade 7 learners

21 September 2021 6:50 AM

Coding is slated to be the new literacy for children, but where does one even begin to give them a taste so that they can see if it is something they could excel in? Curro Foreshore and Curro Delft will be hosting a free coding and robotics bootcamp on 1 and 2 October for Grade 7 learners from ANY school. Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Le Roux, executive head at Curro Foreshore.

Despite the pandemic Caveat Legal sees tremendous growth

21 September 2021 6:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Caveat Legal's Yvonne Wakefield on celebrating 10 years of steady growth in the legal fraternity.

How covid is claiming lives of the unvaccinated

21 September 2021 6:37 AM

Prof Darelle van Greunen is director of the Centre for Community Technologies at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and joins us now to look at this undeniable data, but also to remind us what the advantages are of being vaccinated when it comes to the spread of covid.

Emerging economies - Focus on Latin America

20 September 2021 8:40 AM

With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.

'It looks like it was a hit': Teacher shot dead outside Cape Town primary school

Local

[PICS] Cape Town gets plant covered, 689-apartment skyscraper called The Fynbos

Business Lifestyle

WC stats show deaths and hospitalisations during peak mostly unvaccinated people

Local

SA regulator approves controversial floating power plants

21 September 2021 8:52 PM

Cosatu: While we campaign for ANC, we are also defending collective bargaining

21 September 2021 7:45 PM

SAPS: Philippi school shooting incident looks like a hit

21 September 2021 7:21 PM

