Muslim leadership to ramp up vaccine awareness among foreign communities in Western Cape

Coding is slated to be the new literacy for children, but where does one even begin to give them a taste so that they can see if it is something they could excel in? Curro Foreshore and Curro Delft will be hosting a free coding and robotics bootcamp on 1 and 2 October for Grade 7 learners from ANY school. Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Le Roux, executive head at Curro Foreshore.

